The View Cohost Calls 'Golden Bachelor' Relationship 'Complete Crock' After Gerry Turner-Theresa Nist Split

"I told you so, I told you so, I told you so!" Navarro exclaimed to her fellow cohosts on The View. "I've had pimples that last longer than this marriage!"

The View cohost Ana Navarro is one of the few celebrating following news The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner and wife Theresa Nist are separating.

The couple's impending divorce was announced just hours before the talk show aired and Navarro -- who has been outspoken in the past about her dislike of the series -- had the opportunity to air her grievances (and gloat just a little) to the table.

"For like, six months, you tortured me every Friday and made me talk about this topic, which I can't stand because I think it's manufactured and a complete crock," Navarro said, before reminding her fellow cohosts of her correct prediction of the couple's downfall.

"So, today, I get to say, I told you so, I told you so, I told you so!" she exclaimed.

Joy Behar then quipped that Turner and Nist will be alright, because "she has money" and "he has Viagra."

"I'm upset because I thought since they were older they knew better and they could find love, and they didn't," Sunny Hostin added.

"You don't watch it to watch people find lasting love, you do to see how the social experiment works. It's filmed over six weeks, they're dating other people. If you make it to the Honeymoon Suites, he's probably slept with another person, or she, right before proposing to you," Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

"The mistake was going on national TV to try to feign a relationship and love," Navarro said before throwing one last punch to The Golden Bachelor's relationship, joking, "I've had pimples that last longer than this marriage!"

The Golden Bachelor couple announced their shocking split in a joint interview on Friday with Juju Chang on Good Morning America -- after just three months of marriage. They blamed the breakdown due to "geography."

"We've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion, mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner said.

Interestingly, the pair said they were still very much in love and were even holding hands during the interview. "There's no doubt in my mind that I am in love with her, I root for her everyday," Turner told Chang.