Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To Megan Fox's Savage Relationship Advice to 'Not Waste Your Energy'

"Just learn a skill or develop a hobby," the 'Jennifer's Body' actress said before adding, "do not waste your energy on boys" and encouraging single women to invest in themselves, instead.

Megan Fox is spilling the tea when it comes to relationships, giving single girls the advice they need ahead of the summer.

While attending the 2024 Revolve Festival in Coachella Valley, the 37-year-old insisted women focus on themselves and stay away from men.

"I don't know if I'm the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby," the Jennifer's Body actress told E! News, "and do not waste your energy on boys."

"All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself," she added

The comments come almost a month after Fox confirmed the end of her engagement to longtime partner Machine Gun Kelly.

Kelly has since commented on Fox's interview, surprisingly in support of his ex-fiancée's advice for women.

Fox shared the interview on her Instagram pairing it with the caption, "Life advice from a relationship expert", prompting Kelly to comment, "PREACH," per The Daily Mail.

Fox's close friend and recently single Kim Kardashian also added her thoughts on Fox's advice, chiming in with, "Not No."

Later in Fox's interview, the Transformers star gave MGK a shoutout after she was asked what her three ideal Coachella headliners would be.

"Well, obviously, I have to say Machine Gun Kelly," the actress said before adding Guns N' Roses and Weezer to her Coachella wish list.

However, rubbing more salt in the wound of the downfall of their relationship, Fox uploaded a photo of herself to her IG in front of a mirror writing, "twin flames" -- something she often referred to Machine Gun Kelly as.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, she declined to comment on their current relationship status, adding, "What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."