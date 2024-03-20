Megan Fox Calls Brian Austin Green Marriage 'Unfulfilling,' Admits She Wasn't Great' to Him

Getty/YouTube

While appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, the actress also revealed she often found herself "falling in love with other people all the time" during her relationship with Green.

Megan Fox is taking a look back at her relationship and marriage to ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress reflected on her over 15-year-long romance with Green, describing their marriage as "unfulfilling."

"I was not a great girlfriend to Brian, I'll be very honest," Fox, 37, told host Alex Cooper. "He was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about it or let it seem like that relationship was one way... I was not great because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude."

She revealed that she often found herself "falling in love with other people all the time."

"I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid, and I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life," Fox said. "And I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that’s what I was going to do, and I was single for three weeks."

Fox and Green, 50, began dating in 2004. The former couple tied the knot in 2010, and welcomed three sons: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Fox and Green separated in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, and the former subsequently filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in February 2022.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fox also explained her thoughts on marriage, including how they changed after she had children with Green.

"When I say the word 'being married' I feel my chakras tighten up. I feel my back, like, get tight, even though I was married for a long time," she explained, adding that she believes it's "an oppressive experience to be in a relationship, or to be in love, or to be married."

The Jennifer's Body actress continued, "Prior to that I was very -- I just wasn’t aware that, oh, marriage makes me feel any particular way. That was something I did kind of impulsively also. It was like an adventure to go on and to do. And I'd already been with him for so many years at that point, and I do feel like karmically, I was supposed to have those kids with him. I didn't realize I wasn't looking at myself being like, 'Oh, I'm reenacting my mother's life' or 'I'm carrying my mother's burdens.'"

"I got myself into a relationship which I of course found, no shade to Brian, unfulfilling, because that's what I was going to do because I was reenacting what I watched my mother do as a child," she added.