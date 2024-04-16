Brittany Cartwright Thinks VPR Cast Has 'A Bit of Jealousy' at Ariana Madix's Post-Scandoval Success

YouTube / Bravo / Getty

Brittany Cartwright is weighing in on the post-Scandoval drama.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, Cartwright addressed Ariana Madix's newfound popularity and the way her Vanderpump Rules castmates have reacted to it.

"I think it's obvious that there's a little bit of jealousy going on in that show," said Cartwright, who is currently starring on her own VPR spinoff, The Valley.

She continued, "I'm definitely happy for her and I know that they're all happy for her. I think that everybody's just like, 'Well, why isn't this happening to me!?'"

Fans of the show have seen Madix's star soar after then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with pal and former castmate, Rachel Leviss, blowing up the series and Madix's career, earning the reality star lucrative endorsement deals, acting and hosting roles, and a starring role on Broadway's Chicago.

Cartwright used castmate Scheana Shay, as an example. Shay broke down in tears after learning that Madix was cast on Dancing With the Stars -- something she had been dreaming of doing for years.

"She's definitely happy for Ariana, but you can still be happy for someone and want to do those things too," the Kentucky native shared.

In addition to doing Dancing with the Stars, Madix also launched a new cocktail book, starred in a Lifetime film, and was just named the new host of Love Island USA.

Shay is not the only member of the VPR cast who has seemingly displayed a tinge of jealousy towards Madix, with Lala Kent sharing her unfiltered opinion about her friend and co-worker both on and off air.

In a confessional on the show, Kent said Madix needed to "pull her head from out of her own a-- and remember who her friends are and what they've done for her."

She also questioned some of her post-Scandoval moments as recently as last week, on her Give Them Lala podcast.

"I want you to shed knowledge on how you can stay in the same house and get a boyfriend in 10 days," Kent said, referring to Madix's relationship with new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. "How do you compartmentalize? I don't understand it."