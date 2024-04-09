Lala Kent Stands Up For Tom Sandoval, Questions Ariana Madix's Post-Breakup Decisions

Getty

Lala Kent is coming to Tom Sandoval's defense.

During a recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Kent sat down with Heather McDonald to discuss Vanderpump Rules and the changing dynamics amongst the cast.

While McDonald said she was able to see "both sides" amid the fallout from Scandoval, Kent had some firm opinions on the TomTom co-owner and her friend and castmate, Ariana Madix, after some suggested Sandoval is attempting to "re-write history" as he tries to get good with the group again after cheating on Madix.

"The only people that are trying to rewrite history are fans," Kent maintained.

"...This is who he's always been. He's always been the guy paying for people's engagement parties. He's been the guy to chase down the man for the ranch," she continued before touching on Madix's anger towards her ex. "He's doing the same s--t he's always done, but now, he's f--ked you over, so it's annoying to you."

Kent also had some pretty strong opinions on Madix's behavior this season. While she gave her her flowers and praised her singing and dancing skills amid the myriad of opportunities that have come her way, she questioned Madix's motives for staying in her shared home with Sandoval, and the quickness in which she moved on with new boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

"I get it you're allowed to not let it go and go insane on him, got it," Kent said, relating to the anger Madix feels towards Sandoval after he ending their nearly 10-year relationship by cheating on her with former VPR castmate and friend, Rachel Leviss. "The problem I'm having here is you're using all of these words that I very much feel. I literally sit here and have empathy because I've felt those same things, the difference here is you choose to stay in the house, and everyone can say he should have left, I agree, but we now know who Tom Sandoval is."

Kent continued, "Tom Sandoval's the guy that has sex with your best friend in your home while you're you know mourning the death of your grandmother, he's shown. So let's not sit here and be like, 'I can't believe he wouldn't move out.' He's shown who he is, so now we have to take control of the things we can control, which are ourselves. If he's making you feel this way and you're staying in the house, I got questions."

"If he makes you lose your mind like this and you are traumatized by what he has done, I want to know how you can move on to a new boyfriend in 10 days," she added.

While Kent said that she feels for Madix, she finds it hard to understand how she can compartmentalize in the way that she has.

"I want you to shed knowledge on how you can stay in the same house and get a boyfriend in 10 days. How do you compartmentalize? I don't understand it," Kent said.

She also slammed Madix for not coming to her defense in previous seasons when Sandoval railed against her and Katie Maloney.

"[He's] losing his goddamn mind on everybody, and Ariana is sitting across from me saying, 'That's what I love about Tom Sandoval,' and I said, 'That he yells at women?'" Kent recalled. "He's consistently been unkind to me, he's consistently been unkind to Katie, and who has never come to anyone's defense? Ariana Madix. Not once. She falls back. Lets it happen."

"And now suddenly because you're on the receiving end of his misogynistic ways, you're looking for backup?" She continued to ask. "There's only one way to look at it."

The season is still ongoing, so it's unclear where the chips will fall, but Kent did allude to a rift amongst the cast following the show's season 11 reunion, which was filmed last month.

"I have a feeling about my cast too. I feel like, after the reunion, I look at them very differently," Kent told McDonald. "But I can't talk about that yet."