The Valley: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute & More Star in First Teaser for Pump Rules Spinoff

Get ready, Bravo fans -- there's a new reality TV show on the block!

According to a Bravo press release, the series -- which will premiere this spring -- will follow "a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships."

In addition to Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute, the cast also stars Doute's boyfriend, Luke Broderick, along with three more Valley couples: Danny and Nia Booko, Janet and Jason Caperna, and Jesse and Michelle Lally. Bachelor Nation alum Jasmine Goode and Cartwright's longtime pal, Zack Wickham, star as "friends" of the cast.

Bravo released a fun teaser trailer to announce the news of the new series.

In the clip, below, Taylor can be seen driving by the homes of the new cast members, before he's stopped by his wife, with the footage revealing that Taylor was cruising on a kid's electric car.

"Jax! Stop messing around and mow the dang yard," Cartwright said, to which Taylor replied,

"Okay honey! Love you!'

Meet your new favorite neighbors (and see some familiar faces!) when #TheValley arrives this spring! pic.twitter.com/MYwrqoWAzq — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 18, 2024 @BravoTV

Taylor is then seen smiling as he continues driving in the kid's toy car.

"Bravo presents an all-new series about taking a shot at adulting," a voiceover for the promo added.

According to Bravo's press release, The Valley is produced by 32 Flavors Entertainment, Haymaker East and Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company. Lisa Vanderpump Pump and Ryan Revel serve as executive producers, along with Alex Baskin and Jeff Festa for 32 Flavors Entertainment, Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, and Jessica Chesler for Haymaker East, and Barry Poznick and Lucilla D'Agostino from Evolution Media.