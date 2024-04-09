Ariana Madix Gets Emotional Over Scandoval Aftermath, Losing 'Dream Home' on Vanderpump Rules

Bravo / Getty

Madix slams Sandoval after their group trip ended in chaos, defending her anger to costars while saying her ex has "no remorse" following his affair.

Ariana Madix's anger toward Tom Sandoval turned to tears during Tuesday's new hour of Vanderpump Rules.

The episode picked up where last week's ended, with Sandoval retreating from the cast during a group trip to the beach after Ariana went off on him. At the top of the hour, Madix defended her outburst of anger to the remaining group, as Brock Davies said Sandoval was basically "castrated" at this point.

"He's literally throwing jabs at me, he's not castrated," Madix pushed back. "I'm allowed to f--king feel a certain way because he did s--t to me. I never did anything to him. I don't want him to say s--t to me. I want him to jump into the f--king ocean. I did not do anything to him, period."

In a confessional, she added, "This man not only tried to ruin me, but now he's saying everything he possibly can to make me feel like a horrible partner."

Tom, in his own confessional, doubled down on how much he believed Madix needed him for projects around the house -- saying, "She's gonna be in for a very rude awakening" once she gets her own place.

Speaking of moving out on her own, Madix got emotional when speaking with Lala Kent and Scheana Shay at a beach bar after things went awry by the water. "We know you cannot control Tom, what he does, how he acts, you can only control yourself. Do you feel like there's unresolved feelings?" Kent asked Madix, who acknowledged there were.

"I know the amount of anger I feel for him, I understand is not healthy," Ariana admitted, before pointing out how Sandoval still "hasn't even told me he f--ked up about the main thing," likely referring to the Rachel Leviss of it all.

She then got emotional as she reflected on how Sandoval "knew all these deepest, darkest parts of me," but basically discarded her.

As she literally leaned on both Lala and Scheana for support, Scheana stressed how important it was for them to get her "out" of the shared home with Sandoval. "Who cares about the materialistic items, when it comes to your happiness. I just want you to be happy," Shay told her, as Madix teared up.

"You're right. It just sucks because I put so much of my life and money and time into making it my dream home," said Ariana. "Not only did he wreck it, but the way he wants to act like he's deserving of staying there or keeping it. The digs. I never did anything to him."

In a confessional, she added that she continued to keep her "armor up" because "this s--t is traumatic," before slamming Tom for "opening talking s--t" and having "no remorse."

Viewers last saw Ariana say her team was still waiting for Sandoval's response to her counteroffer to his bid for the home, but was very ready to find a new place. "It's gonna be really exciting to say this is mine and nobody can take it from me," she told the group.

FYI: Madix did reportedly just get a new home, dropping $1.6 million on a Hollywood Hills house, according to Page Six.