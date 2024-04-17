Katie Maloney Accuses Ex Tom Schwartz of Acting Like a 'F-Boy' Toward Jo Wenberg

Getty

"Seeing their dynamic and seeing how they were together and getting kind of Jo's perspective on the whole thing was very eye-opening," says the 'Vanderpump Rules' star.

Katie Maloney is weighing in on her ex Tom Schwartz's relationship with friend-turned-fling Jo Wenberg.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Maloney slammed Schwartz for giving Wenberg the "runaround." While she and Wenberg weren't the best of friends -- as documented on Vanderpump Rules -- Maloney is now coming to to her defense.

"I don’t think any of us really knew what was truly going on with the two of them because we were getting a very different version or really no information from Tom about what was happening," Maloney shared.

Schwartz and Maloney announced their split in March 2022, with Schwartz and Wenberg first being linked the following December. Two months later, in February 2023, Schwartz confirmed that he and Wenberg were living together but claimed they had not hooked up.

Maloney had only become aware that the Wenberg and Schwartz were living together after finding some of Jo's belongings at Tom's house.

"Seeing their dynamic and seeing how they were together and getting kind of Jo’s perspective on the whole thing was very eye-opening," Maloney continued. "And I kind of did feel for her because he was giving her the runaround and bread crumbing her a bit, and it made me feel a little sad because she did have an investment in him and real feelings there."

"I think I told him it was a bit of a F-Boy behavior," she added.

Wenberg talked more in detail about her relationship with Schwartz on Rachel Leviss' Rachel Goes Rogue podcast last week.

"He would make up these things and say that we were both dating other people. I wasn't dating anybody else," Wenberg claimed.

As for his relationship with Wenberg, Schwartz shared during a February episode of VPR that while the pair did have a short romance, they're just "buds" now.

"Jo is a human being. Jo is a light in my life," Schwartz said in a confessional. "I want to clear things up. Jo was never living with me. Was she staying with me sporadically? Yes. She's not my girlfriend, she never was. We had a whirlwind romance but we are just buds now."

He's since moved on, this time with new girlfriend, Sophia Skoro.

While Maloney said she isn't phased by her ex's romantic escapades, at the end of the day, she just wants him to be happy.