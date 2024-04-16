Lala Kent Gets Emotional at Party to Select Sperm Donor for Baby #2 (Exclusive Video)

Bravo

"This is not how I pictured my life," she said at the bash, before playing a round of Pin the Sperm on the Vagina with Lisa Vanderpump.

Lala Kent hosted a party to pick out her sperm donor that was equal parts emotional and hilarious.

In TooFab's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump is seen hosting the soiree at her home, Villa Rosa. In the footage, Kent gives out binders to her costars, including Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Ally Lewber, filled with info on prospective donors.

"I want to first say thank you guys for coming to help me pick a donor. You're all here because I love you so much," Kent tells the group, getting choked up as she spoke. "Oh my god, I'm getting emotional already. This is not how I pictured my life and I'm just beyond grateful that this is an option."

"If there's one thing that I feel like I'm good at in my life, is that I'm a good mama," she adds, with her guests all agreeing she's a great parent to 2-year-old daughter Ocean, who she shares with ex Randall Emmett.

"This this is very fun," she says of the party, "but obviously, we're picking my baby daddy."

Before diving into the binders, however, Kent has a game planned -- challenging the group to a round of "Pin the Sperm on the Vagina." Up first, LVP of course.

"How did I get myself roped into this?" Vanderpump exclaims after a blindfold is wrapped around her head and she fails miserably at the task at hand.

"I had a blindfold on for goodness' sake. How am I going to know where the vagina is? I can barely find my own," she quips in a confessional. "What about [husband Ken Todd]? He's used to fumbling around in the dark. Maybe he'd do a better job."

In March, Kent revealed she's pregnant, while revealing she conceived via intrauterine insemination (IUI).

"It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'" she also told Cosmo of her decision earlier this year. "I think if there's a will, there's a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option."

"The biggest hurdle is trying to make it personal and make it beautiful still," Kent added of the process. "And I think you're going to see on this season of Vanderpump, the way I try to make this whole process feel warm and close to my heart -- it's a very different experience, I will say that. It's extremely different."