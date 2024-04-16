Tom Sandoval Feels 'Used' By 'Selfish' Rachel Leviss Following Affair: Vanderpump Rules

Bravo / YouTube

The fallout from Scandoval continues.

On Tuesday's all new Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval is forced to come to grips with the reality that whatever he had with Rachel Leviss is over... for good.

After Leviss spoke out for the first time since the affair after a stint in a mental health facility, Sandoval was left hurt and confused even, telling best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, that he felt Leviss "used" him.

"I'm shell shocked right now," Sandoval admits. "Raquel went on a podcast, I just listened to it. She's like, 'I wasn't in love with Tom.' And she's acting as though she's somehow got it the worst out of everybody."

"I made changes to myself thinking that -- that maybe one day she would see all the hard work I had done on myself and would appreciate it," he went on to say, through tears.

With the pair put through the public wringer after Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, the TomTom co-foundedr was hopeful that they would have a shot at a relationship once she got through with treatment, but the comments she made proved otherwise.

"I wasn't fully ready to give up hope until I heard it from her own lips," Sandoval says in a confessional. "And now I have. To go through all that and not give it a shot? What was it all for?"

While he said that he would've done anything for Leviss, the sentiment is too little too late, with Schwartz hammering the hard truth home to his friend.

"It's over man. It's been over," Schwartz maintained.

The aftermath of the comments Leviss made during her sit down on Bethenny Frankel's Just B With Bethenny podcast reverberated throughout the episode, with Lisa Vanderpump even sharing her two cents.

Worried that Sandoval will "spiral" again after hearing what Leviss has to say, Vanderpump urges Sandoval not to listen, but he's adamant on finding out what his former flame has to say about him.

"I'm gonna f--king listen to it," Sandoval angrily maintains, despite Vanderpump's sage advice.

"What can Raquel possibly say that's gonna make anybody look at her in a better light?" Vanderpump asks in a confessional.

Leviss' ex-fiancé, James Kennedy also weighed in, but what started as him checking on Sandoval, turned into a shouting match between the pair, after Sandoval called Leviss' comments about their relationship "bulls--t."

"Dude, I'm listening to the s--t that's coming out of her mouth, and I'm like, 'It's f--king bulls--t. It's so Goddamn disrespectful," Sandoval remarks. "She used me and now has thrown me away."

Kennedy, meanwhile, who has happily moved on with girlfriend, Ally Lewber, simply wants to leave his drama with Leviss in the past.

"After the breakup, I went and lived my own life, and it just seems like all of this just comes back to haunt me," Kennedy says. "I don't want to sit here and talk s--t about Raquel. I'm done with the talking s--t. I'm done."

Upset that he didn't get the closure he needed move on, Sandoval seems more disgruntled than ever, but Kennedy urges him to let bygones be bygones and move forward.

"She was working on herself when she broke up with you. She was selfish during that time. She was selfish with getting involved with me," Sandoval shares before revealing some information about Leviss' relationship with Kennedy that punches the DJ right in the gut.

"She said back in the day when she asked you to stop drinking, she did it with the thought that you would never be able to do it," he continues.

"She also said on the podcast that she was never in love with you," Kennedy fires back. "And that she got with you because she wasn't quite over me."

Things only escalated from there, with Kennedy questioning whether Leviss' relationship with Sandoval was every anything more than physical.

"We would sit there and talk for like, five hours," Sandoval claims. "You have no idea."

The he-said, he-said continued, and cooler heads unfortunately did not prevail in this situation, leading Kennedy to pull out of opening for Sandoval at his band's upcoming L.A. show and the pair, who were working on repairing their friendship, at a more tense place than ever.

"He just can't let go of the past, can he?" Kennedy says in a confessional. "I'm just waiting for him to get a clue, or maybe he never will."

Luckily, Lewber convinced Kennedy to apologize to Sandoval, and all seemed to be well by the the time the group reconvened at TomTom for Shwartz and Sandoval's brunch event, but the impact of Leviss' comments were still top of mind -- for nearly the entire cast -- with Scheana Shay revealing that the episode even inspired her to write a diss track about the scandal.

"I feel betrayed, hurt. I'm not gonna get any closure, I'm not gonna get an email," Sandoval says before Shay interrupts him. "None of us are getting any closure, so I wrote a song about it."

"There's a couple specific lines that are ...," Shay continues of the track, titled, "Apples." "That are about our affair?" Sandoval asks.

While Shay says the song is open to interpretation, her line about Sandoval seemingly downgrading to Leviss is hard to see as anything but after Shay name dropped the car the former VPR castmate drove.

"The song, yeah it's open to interpretation, aside from the fact that Rachel used to literally drive a Jetta," Schwartz quips in a confessional.

The news was enough to set Sandoval off again, forcing him to storm out of TomTom.

"I feel like Scheana and I have really come a long way, we were really starting to become friends again," a disappointed Sandoval says in a confessional. "And then it's like, 'Go profit off my pain.' It's just like, 'Tom is gonna be collateral damage in this. I don't give a s--t. I gotta put my track out.'"

He continues, "I think if Scheana was really caring about mending things, she wouldn't have done this."