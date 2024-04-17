Lala Kent Says She'd Rather Be 'F--ked With a Cheese Grater' Than Have Sex With Ex Randall Emmett

Getty

"I can’t even think [about it]," Kent said while reflecting on her relationship with the producer. "I literally sit there and I'm like, 'What?' Like, 'How did you do that?' My mind, it's like a trauma response."

Lala Kent just threw some major shade at her her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

During Tuesday's all-new Vanderpump Rules After Show, Kent told former co-star Brittany Cartwright that she would rather be "f--ked with a cheese grater" than have sex with the producer.

If the diss sounds familiar, that's because it is, with VPR's Ariana Madix famously shouting the dig at Rachel Leviss after her months-long affair with Madix's ex, Tom Sandoval.

Kent, who is currently pregnant with her second child, went on to say that getting a sperm donor for baby No. 2 was "much more pleasurable" than how her daughter Ocean was conceived.

She even joked that the device used for her intrauterine insemination was "way bigger" than Emmett.

Cartwright, who couldn't help but crack up, also speculated that the process was "probably sexier than sleeping with Randall," which Kent confirmed, telling The Valley star that she was "100" percent correct.

While the confession was definitely NSFW, Kent told the Bravo producers to keep "all this in."

Emmett's reps meanwhile told Page Six that he "is being the best father possible and doesn’t see any value in responding to disparaging comments," adding that he's "disappointed as a parent that she would talk about the conception of their beautiful child that way."

Kent, 33, was engaged to Emmett, 53, from 2018 to 2021. While they share Ocean together, Emmett is also a dad to daughters London, 14, and Rylee, 10, with ex Ambyr Childers.

VPR fans saw Kent choose her sperm donor on the latest episode of the show Tuesday with a "sperm party."