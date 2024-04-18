Cardi B Says She's Getting 'Too Skinny,' Has NSFW Plan to Gain Weight

Getty

Calling it a "f--king science," Cardi B goes on to detail the ways in which her current weight makes her feel insecure and what she plans to do about it.

After battling a nasty stomach bug the past week-and-a-half or so, Cardi B has decided that she's "too skinny" and it's time to do something about it ... something decidedly NSFW -- dare we even say X-rated.

Let's just say, you will not want to watch her Instagram Live from from Wednesday with the sound up if you are in mixed company, or any company at all, and definitely not at any company you work at. Do you feel sufficiently warned?

According to Cardi, she's currently clocking in at 130 pounds, which is seven pounds less than her preferred -- and very specific -- 137 pound body weight. That's just not gonna cut it for her, though.

(Seriously, NSFW warning: Be careful where you click this!)

Cardi B admits she "doesn't like her current figure: "I look too skinny" pic.twitter.com/blBsASSfJo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 17, 2024 @HipHopDX

The "WAP" rapper said she's so bothered by her weight that she's going to be staying in until she can put back on some of those pounds. "Until I gain weight back, I'm not going out," she explained, "because I do not like how my body looks. No s--t, I look too f--king skinny."

She went on to explain that she's hyper-critical of how she looks in pants, skirts and "small little dresses" right now. "I don't like being too skinny," she summed up her frustration.

The Grammy winner is confident she can rectify this problem in about a week or so with a foolproof (and very NSFW) plan. "I need to eat and I need some d--k." Yeah, she went there, adding that it "helps you gain weight."

"I don't know, it's just a science, you know what I'm saying?" she continued. "It's some f--king science s--t."

The good news is it looks like a temporary setback for the fashionista, who said that she's still keeping busy working.

The clip shared by HIpHopDX above was while she was clocking some studio time with "Bodak Yellow" writer Pardison Fontaine, so it sounds like work means more music.

Cardi dropped her latest untitled track in a TikTok video from the recording studio on March 7, laying down the rhymes on video. The drop came on the heels of an announcement via her Instagram Stories that her sophomore album will arrive this year.

Check out that sneak peek from March in anticipation of new music this week below. And in the meantime, Cardi, we hope you get to feeling like yourself again soon!