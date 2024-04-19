Everyone Taylor Swift Seemingly Alludes to in 'The Tortured Poets Department' And Why

From Kim Kardashian to Travis Kelce... Taylor Swift's new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' has Swifties swifting through lyrics of 31 songs for potential clues.

Taylor Swift has every Swiftie swooning over her highly anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). She shocked everyone when just two hours after the album dropped, Swift announced TTPD was actually a DOUBLE album. The second titled The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology and includes 15 extra songs. TTPD is made up of 16 new songs, so Swifties were gifted with 31 new tracks to binge listen to... And pull apart for clues.

Getty

Kim Kardashian

SONG: thanK you alMee

Fans believe Swift has taken aim at her nemesis Kim Kardashian in one of her new songs from The Tortured Poets Department. At first glance, the song has three letters capitalized, thanK you alMee - K - I - M. A blatantly obvious clue Swift wants her Swifties to put together. The lyrics themselves also seem to allude directly to Kardashian. She describes "aIMee" as a "bronze spray-tanned statue" in her hometown that "threatens to push me down the stairs at our school."

"All that time you were throwin' punches, I was buildin' somethin' / And I can't forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed f--k you, Aimee to the night sky, as the blood was gushing. But I can't forget the way you made me heal."

Swift also brings her mother, Andrea Swift, into the song, singing that she supposedly wanted the character of "aIMee" "dead". Another clue is Swift singing about aIMee's kids will be singing Swift's songs one day, which is exactly what North West, Kardashian's daughter does on TikTok.

Swift, Kardashian and Kanye West have had a years-long feud since 2016 when West put Swift in his song "Famous" which Swift maintains she didn't approve. Kardashian then released a recording of a phone call of West clearing the song with Swift, however it was not the full recording. Swift also made it clear she still held hard feelings from her TIME interview -- when she revealed she never got an apology from Kim.

Getty

Charlie Puth

SONG: The Tortured Poets Department

Can we get a pulse check on Charlie Puth? Swift rarely will drop a full first and last name in her music but singer/songwriter and overall musical genius Puth got a very clear call out.

"You smokеd then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," Swift says in the song.

This isn't the first time Swift has commented on Puth's talent, in the year that Swift joined TikTok, she commented on one of Puth's videos, writing: "I've been quietly following your account for a long time! Thanks for the welcome, piano prince."

Getty

Dylan Thomas and Patti Smith

SONG: The Tortured Poets Department

The chorus of the title track of Swift's 11th album mentions two literary legends, Dylan Thomas, a Welsh poet, and Patti Smith, an American singer, songwriter, poet, painter and author.

"You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith / This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we're modern idiots," she sings, seemingly comparing the two people to the icons.

Smith has, in fact, spoken about Swift in the past, "It's unbelievable to not be able to go anywhere, do anything, have messy hair. And I'm sure that she's trying to do something good. She's not trying to do something bad. And if it influences some of her avid fans to open up their thoughts, what does it matter?" she told to The New York Times in 2019.

Getty

Travis Kelce

SONG: The Alchemy

Some may have thought Swifties needed a break-up album to hear about Travis Kelce and Swift's relationship, however fans believe Daddy Kelce has received his first Swift song mention.

The 15th song on TTPD, appears to be the first time that Swift has alluded to her boyfriend, Kelce.

"This happens once every few lifetimes // These chemicals hit me like white wine," Swift begins the song, and Swifties know how much she loves white wine.

The chorus has clear references to football -- something Kelce knows a thing or two about being the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to beat."

Matty Healy

SONGS: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, But Daddy I Love Him, and I Can Fix Him (No I Really Can)

Swifties began theorizing long before TTPD dropped about whether her short-lived romance with Matty Healy would feature in her 11th studio album. Well, according to fans, it seems that there are several tracks in which Swift alludes to her time with Healy.

Joe Alwyn