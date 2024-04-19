Sarah Paulson Says She Won't Be Doing Botox Anytime Soon: 'I Don't Shoot Anything Into My Face'

Getty

Sarah Paulson has every intention of aging gracefully.

Paulson dished on plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures during a conversation between her and longtime friend and fellow actor, Pedro Pascal, for Interview Magazine.

"Well, [because] I don't shoot anything into my face at this particular juncture, I imagine everyone knows I'm 49," Paulson said

The pair, who have been mainstays in Hollywood for more than two decades, also spoke about how stage acting affects their vitality, with Pascal suggested that "going back to the theater" is something "that’s going to keep you young."

Paulson, on the other hand, disagreed.

"Oh my god," Paulson, who is currently starring in Broadway's Appropriate, said. "If there's anything that’s going to age me rapidly, it's going back to the theater."

The American Crime Story actress said she actually thinks it's being expressive on stage night after night that is taking a toll on her skin.

"Sometimes I'm backstage doing this play, Appropriate, and I'm thinking, 'Wow, I'm making these facial expressions multiple times a day all day for months on end. I've never had those lines in between my eyebrows.'"

She continued, "Well, I expect when I'm done with this play, they'll be there permanently."

Paulson isn't the only actress who has been open about aging naturally, Sarah Jessica Parker, who too graces both the screen and stage, also said she has no plans to get Botox.

"I can't speak for other people, and I'm not opposed to anyone doing anything. It's just not something I choose to do," the And Just Like That star told The Telegraph before pointing out that her profession depends on her being expressive. "Also, I'm an actor -- I have to move my eyebrows. I'm meant to be sharing emotion and communicating with my face, which, for me, needs to move."

She said her husband, Matthew Broderick, probably wouldn't be a big fan of it either, adding, "Also, my husband would be like, 'Huh?' This is just how I feel for me, and absolutely doesn't mean the same applies for someone else. We are all different and I love that about women."

Parker continued, "People must choose to do what they want, and find a way that makes them feel better when they walk out of the door."