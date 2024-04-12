Lisa Rinna Addresses Criticism About Her 'Overfilled' Face

Getty

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum also revealed she's having some of her facial fillers dissolved.

Lisa Rinna is weighing in on criticism about her "overfilled" appearance.

In a TikTok that went viral earlier this week, Nicole Smith -- an aesthetic physician's assistant and cosmetic injector whose username is @LipsandLattes -- shared her expertise on how people can "prevent" the "overfilled look that we are seeing "more and more in celebrities," with Smith using photos of Rinna before and after cosmetic fillers as an example.

"The key with doing dermal fillers or Botox is to maintain your youthful look. Not to alter and change your appearance," she said, before gesturing to an "after" photo of Rinna, 60. "They placed too much filler in the cheeks and midface. It completely throws off the full facial balance. With good injection techniques, your results should be undetectable."

Smith added in the post's caption, "Most patients starting in your thirties need some volume replacement in the cheeks. Prevent looking over filled and unnatural. Your Botox and Cheek filler results should be undectable. It is important for your cosmetic injection to help maintain a youthful look while still looking natural. It is important to find an injector that will honestly tell you youve reached your maximum filler potential.

Rinna took to the comments section of the video to share her thoughts, noting her use of Skinvive by Juvéderm, "a gel implant or dermal filler that is injected in specific areas of facial tissue to add definition or reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles," according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum expressed that she was not a fan of Skinvive, revealing that she was able to "dissolve" the fillers.

"Skinvive is not for everyone, and it was not good for me," Rinna wrote. "Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rinna's response came after the video's comments section was flooded with negative comments from social media users who criticized the reality star's appearance, with many expressing their disbelief.

"THATS LISA RINNA?!?!?" a person wrote,

"I can't believe that's Lisa Rinna!!!!" a second fan commented, while another said, "I didn't even recognize her 🫢"

Rinna has spoken about getting work done in the past, including her experience with facial and lip fillers.

She got candid about her thoughts on aging in a cover story for Cosmopolitan back in January.

"I've gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30. I love this age because I'm freer and more confident and more passionate than I've ever been," Rinna gushed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For the soap star turned reality mainstay, age is just a number, with Rinna telling Cosmo she doesn't feel close to her actual age.

"I don't feel like I'm 60, and Harry doesn't feel like he's 72. So it's just the number comes up, and you're like, 'Oh, f--k.' And that's what I'm always going to fight against," she explained. "I've thought a lot about it, because I just turned 60 in July, and there's this whole thing about aging gracefully. And I'm like, 'F--k it. I'm going to age disgracefully.' I'm not going to buy into any notion that this, this, and this happens when you turn 60. I'm just going to fight it all the way, because I want to do it my way."

While she has every intention to age "disgracefully," the Days of Our Lives star's strategy when it comes to growing older is all about living in the moment.

"It is very difficult, but I think that's the key to it all. Because when I'm 75 and I'm living in the moment, I may be perfectly fine with it. I don't know what that is going to be, and I can't look ahead. I know that it's very hard in our society, the way that women are perceived and the way that aging is perceived," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said. "I don't think anybody is like, 'Oh, this is great, and this is just going to be so much fun, and everyone is just going to be so lovely and accepting,' because that is just not the case."