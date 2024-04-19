Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Still Behind Bars 2 Weeks After Arrest

Getty/Elmore County Sheriff's Department

The 27-year-old daughter of the country star -- who is being held on a $2500 bond -- was charged on April 5 with indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, before later also being charged with soliciting prostitution.

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, is still in jail two weeks after she was arrested in Alabama for allegedly exposing herself on an Alabama highway.

The 27-year-old daughter of the country star is being held on a $2500 bond following her April 5 arrest, according to Elmore County Sheriff's Office jail records.

On April 5, Kelley was arrested and booked in an Alabama jail on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations. Days later, she was also charged with soliciting prostitution. Her bond increased from $1000 to $2000, and her court date was reassigned to April 25.

Per charging documents obtained by AL.com, Kelley allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body at an intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Alabama, where she reportedly lives. According to the outlet, after police attempted to arrest Kelley, she wouldn't identify herself, and she then sat down on the side of the road and refused to comply with the officers.

"While attempting to ascertain if the subject needed assistance, the subject became irate, refusing to identify herself or cooperate with officers," Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson told The Wetumpka Herald of Kelley's April 5 arrest. "Officers noted that the individual was dressed inappropriately, with both her upper and lower private areas exposed, in public view."

"[Monday], I was advised by our court department staff that Ms. Kelley had people inquiring about her bond and that she is apparently the daughter of a celebrity, country music star Wynonna Judd," he added. "It was the first time that I or anyone affiliated with the Millbrook Police Department had any inclination of who Ms. Kelley was."

Meanwhile, Johnson later spoke with DailyMail.com, claiming that Kelley was holding up a sign that read "Ride for a Ride" while allegedly exposing her breasts and other parts of her body on the highway.

This is not the first time Kelley has faced legal trouble.

Kelley -- who is the daughter of Judd and her first husband Arch Kelley -- was arrested in 2016 for possession of meth, and was sentenced to eight years in prison two years later, after she violated her probation when she left a court-mandated drug recovery program, according to Us Weekly.

"It's confirmed that Grace Pauline Kelley is serving an eight-year sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee," Robert Reburn, an East Tennessee public information officer, told the outlet at the time. "Grace's probation was revoked on February 8, 2018. Grace was given a eight year sentence for scheduled two drugs (meth) in June of 2016 and another four year sentence for evading arrest in July 2016. Her sentence doesn't set to expire until August 2025."

However, Kelley was reportedly released early in December 2022. Prior to her release, she was pregnant in jail, and was granted a temporary leave of absence in March 2022 to give birth, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, she was arrested again in May 2023 for violating an order of protection and restraining order, as well as violating her parole, The Sun reported. Kelley spent time behind bars, before being released in October.

In May 2022, Judd took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first grandchild, a daughter named Kaliyah, revealing she was born a little over two weeks before her mom Naomi Judd's tragic passing.

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.💔," she wrote at the time.