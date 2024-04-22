Kelly Osbourne Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors: 'I Don't Know Where That Came From'

Getty

"I did not take Ozempic," Kelly maintained in a new interview with Extra. "I don't know where that came from. My mom [Sharon Osbourne] took Ozempic."

Kelly Osbourne is shutting down rumors that she lost weight with the help of Ozempic.

In a new interview with Extra, Kelly said that it was her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who turned to the weight loss drug for helping dropping a few extra pounds -- not her.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic," the Dancing With the Stars alum said. "I did not take Ozempic. I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

Kelly, instead credited her 85-pound weight loss to the birth of her son, Sidney, whom she welcomed with Slipknot DJ, Sid Wilson, in 2022.

"I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy," Kelly explained. "Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

While Kelly maintained that she did not take the weight loss drug, she isn't slamming anyone who does. In fact, she called it "amazing."

"There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" she said to E! News in February.

Kelly continued, "People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

As for her mom, Sharon, she's been open about her weight loss journey, and her experience using the drug, which resulted in her being 40 pounds down.

But there's been some downsides too, with the TV personality experiences nausea, and upset stomach.

"The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever," she said.

She's also having trouble putting weight back on, with Sharon revealing to the Daily Mail, that she feels she's too skinny now.

"I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on," the Osbourne family matriarch told the outlet. "I want to because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds, and I don't want to be."

Even still, Sharon said she isn't mad that she gave Ozempic a try, adding on the UK talk show, Loose Women, "I don't regret it. Everything with weight with me was, 'I want it now.'"