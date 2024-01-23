Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Tried To Kill Herself After Husband Ozzy's Four-Year Affair

Getty

"I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom," the 71-year-old told the audience at her show 'Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap' in London.

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her suicide attempt after learning her husband Ozzy Osbourne cheated on her.

Speaking on stage at her show, Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap, in London on Sunday, the 71-year-old, revealed what went through her mind after discovering the musician's infidelity.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” Sharon said, according to U.K. newspaper The Mirror.

:But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don't know how many pills," she told her friend Jane Moore on stage.

"I just thought, 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.' So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me," she added.

The 75-year-old's infidelity - a 2012-2016 relationship with Michelle Pugh - ultimately led to a brief separation between Ozzy and Sharon.

Pugh - Ozzy's former hairstylist - spoke to the press about their affair saying, "I can't deny that I fell in love with a married man that pursued me, but this narrative that is out there that I am some groupie that went after him because of money — it's just simply not true. That is not the situation."

Sharon and Ozzy had been married for 34 years and raised three children together - Aimee, 40, and Kelly, 39, and son Jack, 38 -- at the time of the affair. He later entered rehab for sex addiction, he and Sharon reconciled and later renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother's Day in 2017.

Sharon has opened up about Ozzy's affair before.

Just months after the pair renewed their vows, the TV personality told U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, that "there wasn't just one woman; there were six of them." She added, "When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn't believe it. Because none of these women were show ponies; he was doing it to fill the void in some way."

Ozzy has previously said he regrets cheating on Sharon; the Grammy-winner told British GQ that he’s "not proud" of his behavior.

"I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore. I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart,” he told the publication.