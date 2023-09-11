Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Went a Little Too Far' With Postpartum Weight Loss

Getty

"Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight, Let's see how far I can go with it," she told Scheana Shay on her podcast

Kelly Osbourne is admitting that she took her challenge to lose her baby weight a little too far.

While talking with Scheana Shay on her Scheananigans podcast, Osbourne opened up about having her first child with Sid Wilson of Slipknot.

After Shay complemented her appearance, the reality star revealed that she was "on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight."

"Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight, Let's see how far I can go with it," continued Osbourne, 38. "And then went a little too far."

She recently shut down rumors that she had plastic surgery in an interview with Daily Mail, where she reveals that she's only done Botox.

"It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's the shape of my face," shared Osbourne.

She also shared during her pregnancy that one reason she "hid for nine months" was too avoid comments about her weight in a response she shared on Instagram, per People.

In January, it was revealed that Kelly had welcomed a baby boy, Sidney, with Wilson after remaining mostly private during the pregnancy.