Jelly Roll Undergoes 'Reconstructive' Dental Procedures: 'I Want a Pretty Smile'

Jelly Roll's working on his million dollar smile!

The country star underwent a series of dental procedures recently, including a veneer replacement and wisdom teeth removal.

Documented by his wife Bunnie Xo, the process was shared in a hilarious and sweet video on TikTok.

In the clip, Jelly Roll, who was under the influence of a sedative, sits in a dentist chair as he explains the procedures he's undergoing to get that "pretty smile" he's been after.

"I'm at the practice, getting all my teeth redone," the "Need a Favor" singer, who was hooked up to tubes while explaining the process, shared.

"I've had these same veneers for 20 years," Jelly Roll added, before showing off his teeth. "I'm finally getting them replaced, and I'm getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of s--t."

While the procedures were a major undertaking, with the Grammy-nominated musician likening it to "complete reconstructive surgery," Jelly Roll appeared to be in good spirits, adding that he felt "sexy" when his dentist asked how he's feeling.

"I'm feeling great, man," he continued. "I feel like I'm finally taking care of stuff."

The moment was a major one for both Jelly Roll and his wife, who said she was "proud" of the singer.

"I want a pretty smile," Jelly Roll declared, explaining that he got made fun of for his smile as a kid.

"I had an ugly smile when I was a kid. People picked on me and made fun of me and stuff," he added, before sticking it to the bullies, "Haha, b--h!"

Holding his hand throughout, Bunnie, who captioned the post, "Sweet boy 🥹," filmed part of the surgery, including the moment the dentist made a comment about Jelly Roll "biting" his fingers.

Jelly Roll laughed in response, prompting the dentist to fire back with a tongue-and-cheek response of his own, "Haha, funny. I'll bite ya back."

The video then showed a post-surgery Jelly Roll after coming out of sedation.

"I slept good," he said quipped, before getting escorted to his car, flashing a rock-and-roll hand sign and a smile, filled with gauze and dental packing material.