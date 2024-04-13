Jelly Roll Reveals He's Lost Over 70 Pounds While Training for 5K

Getty

"I feel really good," the country music star said, adding that he plans on losing another 100 pounds.

Jelly Roll is opening up about his fitness journey.

While speaking with PEOPLE, the country star gave an update on how he's working on his health as he prepares to participate in 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura next month, and gets ready for his upcoming tour this summer.

Jelly Roll, 39, revealed he's already lost over 70 pounds, and plans on losing another 100.

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds," he said. "I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

"I feel really good," Jelly Roll continued. "I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

The "Wild Ones" singer revealed he began training for the 2 Bears 5K in January, sharing his announcement in an Instagram post.

In a clip of himself walking outside, Jelly Roll said in part, "Kyle from the [comedy troupe] Nelk Boys convinced me that I could make it to the 5K by May if I dedicated myself to it. I believe in him. I believe in myself."

In an interview with PEOPLE the following month, Jelly Roll shared that his "ultimate goal for the 5K" was to slim down and get healthier.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"As long as I'm training for this thing, I'm just shedding weight. I've been eating crazy good, so I'm excited," he said at the time.

During the same February interview, Jelly Roll shared that he'd been going on regular walks while preparing for the 3.1-mile race, and also clarified that he likely wouldn't be "running" the 5K.

"I don't know if 'running' is going to be the word, but I'm definitely going to get the 3.1 miles done — probably a brisk power walk," he said. "My goal is to be able to do a 15-minute mile."

The musician went on to share that his wife, Bunnie XO, would be participating in the event with him.

"Poor thing, she'd have to walk so slow compared to how fast she does 3.1 miles," he joked. "For me, a 15-minute mile, [I'm] going to be huffing it a little bit. For Bunnie, a 15-minute mile is her sauntering."