Man Kills Girlfriend, Shows Video of Body to Her Ex Before Driving to Police Station with Corpse: Cops

NBC 6

A man in Florida City, Florida who showed up to the police station with his girlfriend's body in the passenger seat of his SUV is behind bars -- after he allegedly shot and killed her, before sharing photos of her corpse with her estranged husband.

Alexander Roque, 48, was arrested Sunday and now faces second-degree murder charges in connection to the slaying of his 44-year-old girlfriend, Yessenia Rodriguez Marquez.

His arrest came after Roque showed up to the city's police department around 11:18pm on Saturday and "spontaneously" told authorities he shot and killed his girlfriend, whose body was "covered in blood" inside his white Hyundai Tucson, along with the murder weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit (via PEOPLE), Roque allegedly began sending photos and video of his dead girlfriend's body to both her estranged husband and his own cousin. Her husband reportedly said Roque first sent him a photo of Marquez's body in a text, before using WhatsApp for a video call in which he said he shot Marquez dead and panned the camera to the front passenger seat to show him the body.

The husband recorded some of the call and provided the video to investigators.

Roque also allegedly admitted he killed Marquez in a text to his cousin, sending her a photo of her body as well. The cousin reportedly encouraged Roque to turn himself in during a phone call, before also calling police himself.

"He brutally murdered her there and then made a video call," Marquez's mother told NBC Miami. "In the video call, he told her that he was a man and that he had to be respected. And that's why he killed Yessenia."

The victim's estranged husband told NBC that she and her 12-year-old daughter arrived to Florida from Cuba about seven months ago. He also claimed she had been seeing Roque for about three months. Marquez's sister-in-law, meanwhile, told WSVN that Roque was "kidnapping both Marquez and her daughter -- and only let them go when her ex got involved. The husband also claimed the pair were held against their will.