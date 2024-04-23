Scheana Shay Explodes on Tom Sandoval for Weaponizing Her Past Affair on Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

Shay famously dated Eddie Cibrian while he was married to Brandi Glanville, a controversy which helped launch Vanderpump Rules.

Tom Sandoval isn't doing himself any favors by throwing his costars past affairs in their faces while defending himself over his own on Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday's new hour, he couldn't stop himself from bringing up Scheana Shay's role in Eddie Cibrian cheating on Brandi Glanville during a fight at a pool party hosted by James Kennedy.

It all came up after Scheana began talking about her new song, "Apples," which includes a not-so-subtle dig at both Sandoval and Rachel Leviss. Sandoval was less than thrilled, telling Scheana he had been getting "a lot" of flack from her since his indiscretions came to light.

"I was coming at that from what you two did to Ariana, it f--ked me up in more ways than one. The friendship, the restraining order," Scheana said, defending her repeated slams of her former friend while admitting she did decide to "capitalize" on the moment.

"You are not involved in this. You did not get cheated on. She did not f--k Brock,' Sandoval shot back, but Shay wasn't hearing it.

"She filed a motherf--king restraining order," said Scheana, referring to the TRO Leviss got after claiming Shay punched her outside of Watch What Happens Live when she learned about the affair; claims Shay denied. The order was dropped before they filmed last season's reunion.

"Why are you acting like you're the biggest victim in this whole scenario?" Tom then asked his costar, before accusing both Scheana and husband Brock Davies of "acting more entitled to talk about events in my life than me. You inserted yourself into this situation."

Shay again brought up how the whole scandal affected her, saying it's caused her to have "f--ked up thoughts" about her husband and Lala Kent before attempting to storm out of the party. Before she could get out of earshot, however, Sandoval weaponized her own past affair scandal to her face.

"You've been the other woman in a f--king relationship," he said, referring to the time she dated Cibrian while he was still married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Glanville. The affair was a big storyline when Vanderpump Rules first premiered.

"F--k you, Tom. F--k you!" Scheana shouted at Sandoval. "When I was 21 years old in 2000 and f--king six, are you kidding me? I didn't know he was married!"

As Katie Maloney called Tom "such a gross person" for bringing that up, Brock began to get in Sandoval's ear and reiterated how Scheana was "in her 20s, bro" at the time, while he was "f--king 40" when Scandoval happened. Ariana Madix, who was at the same party, then consoled Scheana -- telling Shay that her ex was "f--king trash."

The episode ended with Tom defending himself by saying Scheana brought up the past first, by bringing up something that happened just six months ago in her song.