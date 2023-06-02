Brandy Glanville's Expletive-Filled Slam at Vanderpump Rules Cast 'Hypocrisy' Over 'Scandoval'

Getty

Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville knows all about cheating as it relates to the "Vanderpump Rules" cast -- when the "RHOBH" spinoff started a decade ago, Scheana Shay admitted to an affair with her then-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Brandi Glanville is clearly tuning into the craziness of the "Scandoval" as it takes over the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion specials. But she is clearly not impressed with what she's seeing, based on a scathing, expletive-filled tweet she blasted after the latest installment.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum has a more intimate connection to that cast, and its history of cheating and affairs, than most, though. Originally a spinoff of "RHOBH," Glanville found herself a part of the show's Season 1 drama.

That's because Scheana Shay, who is one of the most outspoken critics of the current cheating scandal, admitted that she'd been embroiled in an affair with Glanville's then-husband Eddie Cibrian.

Glanville didn't discover Cibrian's six-month dalliance with Shay until years after it happened, after she learned of his affair with LeAnn Rimes. Shay then revealed she'd also been with him in 2006 when she was 21 and single, and thought he was, too.

She said she ended it when she found out, but they briefly reconciled later only to discover he was still married and sleeping with Rimes. In a 2020 tweet, she tried to put it all to rest, writing, "I’m sick of everyone saying I’m a homewrecker -- no! He wrecked his own home. He broke his vows, he f--ked up, not me!"

Most of the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" has cheated at one time or another in the show's run -- and often with one another, as they have all seemingly dated one another over the years -- but for a lot of them, that behavior is in the past.

They don't shy away from it, but chalk it up to being younger and consequently stupider when the show first started in 2013. Nevertheless, Glanville just couldn't take it anymore watching Part 2 of the reunion this past Wednesday night.

"This f---ing hypocrisy is insane!!!!!" she tweeted. "I never thought I'd be friends with all the b----es that f---ed my husband while I was married & pregnant."

She followed that up with a second tweet, adding, "I'm f---ing over it with pretty much everyone."

While she didn't name names, it's not hard to imagine she's once again referring to Shay. Since the "Scandoval" first broke out, Glanville has targeted Shay for standing up for Ariana Madix.

For anyone who's been living under a rock these past few months, shortly after filming on "Vanderpump Rules" wrapped for its tenth season, Madix discovered that her long-time boyfriend Tom Sandoval had been having an affair with her best friend (and cast-mate) Raquel Leviss for months.

Immediately, Bravo rallied the troops and jumped back into filming to catch all the drama with an extended season, and then an even more explosive three-part reunion.

On April 28, Glanville lashed out at Shay, tweeting, "A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it's all the same." It was a follow-up to Shay assuming Glanville was referring to her when she said everyone on "Pump Rules" had cheated.

Shay had argued with a fan on Twitter that her situation was different because she didn't sleep with her best friend's boyfriend for seven months "behind her back AND in front of her face."

After a brief public back and forth, both Glanville and Shay said they had cleared the air about their decade-old beef. Glanville tweeted, "I just didn't understand the outrage considering the groups history." Both women assured that they were good.

Perhaps they're still good and Glanville wasn't referring to their shared history at all with her latest tweets, but it's clear that she still doesn't understand the cast outrage considering their collective history. That said, she's also clearly tuning in for the drama, as are we all.