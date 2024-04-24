Christina Applegate Woke Up 'In a Pool of S--t' After Contracting Sapovirus from Fecal Matter on Salad

Getty

Christina Applegate got graphic about her recent experience with both Covid and sapovirus, leaving her mostly housebound and in diapers for the past three weeks with "real fun" symptoms.

Christina Applegate has been having a pretty rough go of it lately, as she detailed on the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

The Dead to Me alum got real candid -- and even apologized for just how candid she was going to get with this one -- while detailing just how bad it got after she contracted COVID-19 for the very first time.

Applegate said it was someone "real close" to her who must have gotten exposed when they visited a bowling alley before visiting her. Applegate, who is immunocompromised because of her multiple sclerosis (MS), said that both she and her caretaker got sick, with her winding up with long Covid.

From Covid, she got a chest infection and her heart was racing, but that wasn't nearly the worst of what was to come. The Married... with Children icon got even more graphic than any of her shows or movies. Let's just say the podcast earned its name with this episode!

Saying she narrowed it down to a takeout salad ordered from a place she's frequented for 15 years, Applegate said she contracted sapovirus, which left her "p--sing out of my a-- for a few days." Sapovirus is a virus one gets from ingesting someone else's fecal matter.

"Someone else's poop went into my mouth and I ate it," the actress lamented, sharing how she vomited while collecting a sample of her own to find this out. So it was definitely just a bad deal all around.

Applegate said she was left dizzy, unable to eat or really do much of anything due to the virus, and she's been dealing with all of that for the past three weeks. It was so severe, she said she was completely unable to go see her brother's new baby because "I will s--t in the car."

She said that after waking up at 3 a.m. "in a pool of s--t," Applegate finally took drastic measures. "Having MS at three o'clock in the morning and trying to change your sheets, it's not fun," she shared. "But this brings me to my next point, which we can talk about: I'm wearing diapers."

This led to a lighter conversation as she and Sigler both blasted the manufacturers of adult diapers for trying to make their products "pretty." Applegate asked, "Why do they make them pretty for women? Like, 'Hey baby, you wanna get down and dirty in my diaper lingerie with my own urine?'"

Sigler absolutely agreed, saying that it's a product nobody chooses to wear for fun, but rather because they have no choice. "There's nothing enjoyable about it," she said of whichever cause leads one to wear them.

"Putting on an adult diaper, you're not going to feel sexy. You're never going to slip one on and be like, 'I'm ready for my day,'" The Sopranos alum continued, laughing about their usual "floral pink" color and "bow or floral design along the pelvic area."

As such, Sigler said that she and Applegate would like to propose a change. "I think it would be very nice if you could give me an adult diaper that fully supported my mood when I looked at it," she said, "which would be something along the lines of the words, 'f-k me,' across my pelvis." She would also accept "f--k it."

Ultimately, the ladies decided that the person to put on this task was Kim Kardashian, to see if her Skims line could "redesign" adult diapers.

Ultimately, the women were grateful that they could share something this intimate and uncomfortable with someone else because, as Singler explained, "this is something you do by yourself. It feels terrible when you're doing it, and you're mad, you're sad, you're depressed all the while."

That's a huge reason they're doing the podcast, to normalize these types of uncomfortable conversations and experiences that people are having every day. She opened up about the genesis of the podcast with Jimmy Kimmel last month.

"It started as conversations and I'd be sitting there and we'd be laughing and crying and talking for two hours and then, I don't know which one of us was like, 'Let's just record this,'" Applegate recalled of connecting with Sigler over their shared diagnosis.

"Make it a thing because we felt that what we were talking about -- we were being really raw and honest about how we were feeling -- might help, and I think it will help people, I really do," she added.

"And you don't have to have MS to listen to what we're talking about," she continued. "We talk about everything from being constipated, i know, whatever. We can help you through your constipation, we have tricks of the trade."