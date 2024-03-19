Christina Applegate Uses 'Sick Sense of Humor' to Get Through MS, Proves It on Jimmy Kimmel

ABC

Christina Applegate and Jimmy Kimmel also get a definitive -- and hilarious -- answer from Martin Short as to which of them he loves most.

Christina Applegate pushed the Jimmy Kimmel LIve! audience a little more than they were comfortable with during her hilarious appearance on Monday night, emphasizing the importance of normalizing how to interact with disabled people.

She came out with a cane and took Kimmel's arm to take a seat and then immediately disarmed a room that appeared ready to sympathize and feel their feels with her about her multiple-sclerosis diagnosis.

As soon as she hit the chair, she told Kimmel, "I was thinking, wouldn't it be funny if I came out and I did a somersault like Willy Wonka and then I was like, 'Ta-da!' You'd be like, 'What a bitch, she's such a liar!'"

She then assured the audience with a turn, "I'm not. I really am disabled."

They did not quite laugh or know what to do, which would become a common refrain throughout her appearance.

"I've learned from our text exchanges that you have a really sick sense of humor," Kimmel said.

"It's how I live," replied Applegate. "It's how I keep myself okay ... Otherwise, I'd be like, 'Wah-wah-wah,' all the time."

Kimmel agreed with her, but the audience -- many of whom probably fell in love with her in one of her comedic performances, ranging from Married... with Children to Dead to Me -- still wasn't sure how to take her.

"I mean, it sucks. I mean, I'm not gonna lie," Applegate said of living with MS. "I don't think anyone who has MS is gonna be like, 'This is the best thing that ever happened to me.' It really isn't, because that would mean you have a crappy life if that's the best thing."

At that point, she even turned to tell the crowd, "That was a joke," before lamenting, "You guys don't get me." Later in the interview, she again turned to the tepid audience and said, "You guys are ... awesome," with sarcasm on max.

MeSsy Podcast Origins

Sometimes the smartest thing to do is to step into something you know absolutely nothing about. When Kimmel asked Applegate if any existing podcasts inspired the creation of her new one with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, MeSsy, Applegate revealed she's never heard one.

"I think that's the best way to do it," she quipped. "I don't know what I'm doing, but let's put it out into the world."

As for the genesis of the whole thing, she ultimately credits her friend Lance Bass -- of a familiar band that she and Kimmel couldn't quite figure out how to pronounce, before settling on "N.S. Yinc."

When Applegate started telling her family and friends about her diagnosis, it was Bass who suggested she connect with The Sopranos alum. The two women hit it off right away.

"It started as conversations and I'd be sitting there and we'd be laughing and crying and talking for two hours and then, I don't know which one of us was like, 'Let's just record this,'" Applegate recalled. "Make it a thing because we felt that what we were talking about -- we were being really raw and honest about how we were feeling -- might help, and I think it will help people, I really do."

"And you don't have to have MS to listen to what we're talking about," she urged. "We talk about everything from being constipated, i know, whatever. We can help you through your constipation, we have tricks of the trade. We have amazing guests, minus one."

The one, as you can guess, was Kimmel himself, who was a guest on the show, but apparently not so amazing.

Martin Short's Favorite

That faux animosity and rivalry between the two comics spilled over into a ridiculous segment where they shared how much they've been fighting over which of them is Martin Short's favorite. Yes, this was a real thing.

They even tried to get the Only Murders in the Building star to come clean and tell them at an event, but he wouldn't. But both Applegate and Kimmel insisted that he'd called them privately afterward to tell them he was their favorite.

And so, in a delightful surprise appearance, Short sent in a video to set the record straight once and for all. And he did not mince his words. After telling the duo, "Not since my children were five have I felt this level of jockeying for my love," Short finally pulled off the Band-Aid.

"After one second of deliberation, the answer is J-- Jj-- Christina. Not even close," the comedian said. "And even though, Jimmy, you have those beautiful child-bearing hips, the simple truth is that Christina is an absolute delight and takes my breath away every time she walks into a room."

"Jimmy, you're more of a worthwhile obligation. Like, if a colonoscopy were a person," he concluded, which is about as clear as you can put it.