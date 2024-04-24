Masked Singer Shocking Unmasking Leaves Panel Stunned Facing Legendary Icon of Stage and Screen

Fox

Four masks, including one new Wild Card, walk into 'The Masked Singer' to sing classic girl group songs before one of them gets knocked out in a shocking upset that leaves everyone stunned -- how did they fall short of the Group B finals, and who knocked them out?

Finally, we made our way back to Group B to meet the final Wild Card contender on The Masked Singer. Could Seal steal the group away from everyone else?

Returning to battle it out on "Girl Group Night" alongside their newest competitor were this season's only duo, Beets, Gumball, and Miss Cleocatra. After back-to-back double eliminations, there would be only one singer unmasked and revealed tonight -- but it was a reveal so bit, it left the panel speechless, and Ken literally running in circles around the dais.

The masks took on iconic girl groups like The Pointer Sisters, SWV, En Vogue, and Wilson Phillips, while the latter's Carnie Wilson was joined by Raven-Symoné (both former contestants) to belt out even more girl group classics as on-stage clues.

The panel has already thrown out names like Taraji P. Henson, Steve Martin, and Zac Efron for this group. They're clearing shooting for the stars with their guesses -- but it's safe to say tonight's unmasked icon definitely fits that bill, even as they definitely deserved to keep it on and move on in the competition.

So who got robbed of their chance in the Group B finals, and who did the robbing? Who got upset -- aside from all of us -- and who did the upsetting? Well, there's only one way to find out, isn't there?

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Along with the panel's guesses, we'll be sharing some internet speculation, too, so if you don't want to be potentially spoiled (because they are very good at this), you may want to skip past the guesses sections.

The Panel

("Wannabe," Spice GIrls) What a fun way to kick off the show, with Ken and Jenny particularly having fun with Scary Spice's rap lines. Rita and Robin appeared to be trying pretty hard to show off what they can do vocally, but they are also people who still want to maintain and grow their music careers … so we get it. Interestingly, Robin kind of threw in the towel early, while Rita and Jenny just poured they all into it until it was over.

ROUND 1: GROUP B

Miss Cleocatra

("Free Your Mind," En Vogue) Miss Cleocatra is clearly a diva who may be decades past the peak of her popularity, but still has that enduring quality that the real ones never seem to lose. Her voice is showing its age a bit, but still has incredible power and so much character. This was a great song choice for her as she was able to inject so much true passion into it.

Guesses: The love of her mother was the theme of her "Girl Group" package, where she said she was proud to inspire the next generation of girls just as her mother inspired her. She also mentioned Michelle Obama's mother while sharing that both women "look to her."

Additionally, we saw photos of Bette Midler and Whoopi Goldberg as Miss Cleocatra talked about having her own "gang of great women" who shaped her. Other visual clues included a snake, a 5 domino and what looked like a blue-glowing wedding band at the end.

Her on-stage clue came courtesy of Wilson Phillips star (and Season 8's Lamb) Carnie Wilson. She sang a few lines from "Stop! In the Name of Love." By way of explanation, Miss Cleocatra added, "Well, The Supremes aren't just on my playlist. They're a part of my career!"

In her previous outing, Miss Cleaocatra told us she was inspired most by Glinda, the Good Witch. Like Ugly Sweater, she was given a chair to sit in during the panel's discussion, which again has us thinking an older performer who either has some mobility issues, or just struggles moving around in this huge, heavy costume.

Her clues included the notion that her life went from "gorgeous rainbows to horrendous black-and-white." She suggested that she was considered a national treasure, but wasn't able to feel that she'd earned that. Instead, she felt "wicked."

That is, until a diagnosis made everything crystal clear. It was one she "never wanted, but desperately needed." Now, she's glad she reached out for help. Visual clues included an hourglass, a crown, crow, and green luggage labeled, "Vacay!" and a sign reading, "Bel-Air."

On-stage, Miss Gulch brought out her clue, a magic wand. "I've already worked my magic on an Emmy-award-winning show," Miss Cleocatra explained.

Rita took The Supremes clue and figured maybe they're of the same era, leading her to speculate that maybe it was Roberta Flack, who wrote a song for Bette Midler. Robin, however thought of the Dreamgirls musical, and the film Jumping the Broom (for the wedding band) to land on Loretta Devine.

Ken, meanwhile, considered Diana Ross herself, though pivoting down toward her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross and her diva mother from black-ish, Jenifer Lewis. He even brought his own receipts, reminding everyone she sang backup for Bette and was in Sister Act with Whoopi.

It's the guess the internet has been all over since she first appeared, and they're not backing down now.

Yep Ken's right! Cleocatra IS Jenifer Lewis! HAS to be! Don't know if anyone on the panel (besides us here on X) has said her name in the past for Cleocatra, but someone FINALLY said it! #TheMaskedSinger — Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) April 25, 2024 @gramfurn

Cleocatra is Jenifer Lewis, no doubt she has such a distinctive voice #TheMaskedSinger — Tangerine Supreme🧡💛 (@TeetheGem) April 25, 2024 @TeetheGem

Miss Cleocatra is Jennifer Lewis. I know that voice, walk and that sassy attitude. 💕💕💕💕#TheMaskedSinger — Rochelle Pete (@RochelleReed) April 25, 2024 @RochelleReed

Jennifer Lewis aint even trying to hide that shes CleoCatra. #TheMaskedSinger — THE GATES ARE OPEN!!! (@xotonironixo) April 25, 2024 @xotonironixo

You can't tell me The Cleocatra isn't Jenifer Lewis. Her personality and voice jumped through the screen.



You can't hide that gift.#TheMaskedSinger — chanél d. adams 🫀❤️‍🔥 (@thebpdcrisis) April 25, 2024 @thebpdcrisis

Beets

("I'm So Excited," The Pointer Sisters) Beets continues to deliver incredible vocals both together and separately. They sing so powerfully individually, they have to be solo artists who also just happen to harmonize and perform well together. So either a duo that broke up, maybe, or solo artists that combined forces.

Guesses: The duo talked about how different they were from one another this time around, but said they just embraced their individuality and it worked. One described himself as a "ladies man," while the other said he was a "tough guy."

They talked about their decision to team up being the best thing, and they're still touring -- or "on the menu" they said, as they showed one. This followed an airplane ticket and what appeared to be mistletoe.

Season 2's Black Widow Raven-Symoné (and one-time Cheetah Girl) came out to sing their on-stage clue, which was SWV's "Weak" -- this one even got the crowd singing along; talk about an iconic track. "We made our audience weak on the knees on Broadway," Beets shared.

Their biggest Oz-spirations are Dorothy and Toto because of their "loyalty as friends." Our first instinct when they started singing was Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, then we started wondering about the Damons Wayan, but can any of them really sing this well?

The clue package said that for them, home is wherever they were together. They noted that at one point they had 40 million eyes on them, while a picture of a radio was on the screen One gifted the other the book Beeting the Odds, which led to card playing and the two of hearts.

They also described one another as the one with the "big ol' brain" and the one with the "unbeatable heart." On stage, Toto came out as the clue. "Like Toto and Dororthy, we're the best of friends," Beets explained. "And we're pretty good co-stars, too."

Robin confused himself a bit this week by suddenly picking up a bit of a country vibe, considering Brooks & Dunn. Jenny, though, wondered if perhaps it was Broadway stars -- and Schmigadoon! Co-stars -- TItuss Burgess and Alan Cumming.

Rita went off the rails a bit speculating that Scrubs co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have the singing chops to pull off these kinds of performances. Have you seen their latest commercial with Jason Momoa?

No, the internet has this one spot-on. American Idol Season 2 winner and runner-up Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken joined up years back to star touring together and they've been successfully at it ever since. On top of that, just listen and you can absolutely hear their distinctive pipes. The internet heard it right away last time, and so did we!

Omg The Beets sound just like Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard.#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/wvloaGIM3r — chanél d. adams 🫀❤️‍🔥 (@thebpdcrisis) April 25, 2024 @thebpdcrisis

I may be behind Clay and Rueben (The Beets) advancing from group B. They are good! #TheMaskedSinger — Elizabeth Scales (@Swayster89) April 25, 2024 @Swayster89

The Beets are none other than best friends and American Idol alums . . . . Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken!! #TheMaskedSinger — Cindy H (@MzCindy81) April 25, 2024 @MzCindy81

you can’t deny the beets are clay and ruben from season 2 of american idol #themaskedsinger — nicole ∦ (spencer’s version) (@moteldiablo) April 25, 2024 @moteldiablo

Gumball

#GumballMask knows the stakes are high, and they're rising to the occasion here on #TheMaskedSinger! pic.twitter.com/S4pOJCGF0u — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 25, 2024 @MaskedSingerFOX

("Wide Open Spaces," The Chicks) Gumball touched our hearts with this beautiful tribute to his wife. Even more, he really impressed with the power and upper range of his voice. This was total command, and you could feel how much emotion was pouring through him as he dedicated this one to the woman he clearly sees as his personal North Star.

Guesses: Gumball's wife was the main topic of his second clue package, with him sharing that she was this angel across the room when he first met her and they envisioned their future together. She was then hit with a medical diagnosis which changes how her future looks, leaving them with a major decision to make. They decided to live large and explore this world.

Visual clues in the package included a "Prom King" sash, crescent moon, a globe used to knock down three bowling pins, and angel wings and a halo when he talked about first seeing his wife … and how he still sees her.

Carnie Wilson returned to ask all the right questions with Pussycat Dolls' "Don't Cha," to which Gumball added, "Well don't you wish you could have starred with Channing Tatum like me." He added a little groove dance, which immediately evoked Magic Mike.

"For me, it's the Tin Man. When you met him, he was a little rusty, maybe just like me." That's what Gumball said when asked which Oz character inspired him the most. In his clue package, he opened up about his rocky road to stardom.

That included shockingly getting booed off the stage at a talent competition ... for winning! He said that he'd always known he wanted to be on the stage, he just couldn't figure out his path. Cue montage of playing drums, guitar, beatboxing, dancing, maybe even singing.

Visual cues included a horse-drawn chariot, a heart around the "American South," and Mississippi in particular, as well as a black spider dropping on a red-and-white mushroom. His on-stage clue arrived via flying monkey carrying a heart clock.

"At the end of the day, Tin Man always had the heart of a superhero, and I actually might, too." Rita wondered if he was hinting at The Boys and its Southern boy from Texas, Chace Crawford.

Rita is thinking is an actor, guessing maybe his Bullet Train co-star (if she remembered correctly) Aaron Taylor Johnson. Jenny speculated Derek Hough based on the combination of dance moves and vocals. Certainly his wife has been dealing with a more recent medical situation. She also tied the globe to his show World of Dance.

Ken, though, found himself convinced it might be Taran Killam. Taran's wife Cobie Smulders was diagnosed with cancer the same year as Ken's wife. He said there's no greater joy than performing for the one you love as the spouse of a cancer survivor.

Gumball has had the panel and the viewers at home stumped since we first met him, but there is a name that started cropping up a little more frequently this week.

Scott Porter, best known for Friday Night Lights has some bona fide singing chops and Off-Broadway credits to his name. Even more telling, his wife Kelsey Mayfield Porter tested positive for the Huntingon's gene, meaning she will eventually face the effects of the disease.

#TheMaskedSinger



Hmm couldn’t be a Magic Mike guy. Most of them are Gay or divorced.



Who is this freaking Gumball?! pic.twitter.com/lOBqXKITUh — EBJ (@ByEdwinBJr) April 25, 2024 @ByEdwinBJr

#TheMaskedSinger oh yeah, Derek's wife recently went through a health crisis.....but she's gotten through that and Gumball made it sounds like what his wife has is going to kill her eventually — Gumshoe Samma (@theRealiHeart) April 25, 2024 @theRealiHeart

Seal (Wild Card)

("Hold On," Wilson Phillips) Seal has an adorable costume, but his vocals definitely left a lot to be desired. This is not a professional singer, or even someone who sings on the side. He may be someone who enjoys a few drinks and karaoke, or rocks out in the shower, but that's as far as we can hear it. The notes were all over the place, the cadence inconsistent, all the things that solidify that this is not what he does.

Guesses: Seal told us that he was "mistakenly perceived as a wild child," but was actually not. Nevertheless, he is well known from our "screens, radios, or posters tacked up on your walls." A poster he showed featured Seal with vampire fangs.

He shared that he was part of "one of the most famous groups in the world," while additional visual clues included a stuffed polar bear, treasure chest, a lab set, and drivers license.

His on-stage clue was "BO$$" by Fifth Harmony, as performed by Raven-Symoné. He contextualized it by saying, "It's easy to be confident when you have a boss like Steven Spielberg."

Ken quickly thought of Haley Joel Osment, who starred in A.I. Jenny considered Gremlins, instead, while also thinking of The Goonies group to land on Corey Feldman, who could sound like that as a singer. Robin was in a similar lane, considering Sean Astin.

In this case, the X-sphere (formerly the Twitter-sphere) was actually aligning with someone from the panel, convinced that the Seal -- who just asked to make out with Rita after she guessed her husband Waika Taititi -- is actually Corey Feldman. Honestly, we see it, too.

The second he started singing, I knew The Seal was Corey Feldman!#maskedsinger — Liza R 💜🤍🩶🖤 (@Uniquecrazylove) April 25, 2024 @Uniquecrazylove

seal is corey feldman and nobody is telling me otherwise #TheMaskedSinger — REX CASH MONEY (@crescendollzz) April 25, 2024 @crescendollzz

I was so prepared for the seal on masked singer to be Liam Payne based on the clues you have no idea how fast my heart was beating just for me to hear Corey Feldman’s voice come out of the costume. — sammi (@Sammiii) April 25, 2024 @Sammiii

ROUND 2: SMACKDOWN

Vocally, it felt like there was a pretty clear split. Gumball touched everyone with his beautiful performance, and the Beets might really be the ones to beat(s) out of this group. Miss Cleocatra was a little below her usual standard on this show, while Seal is just not a singer.

I want to make a joke that Cleocatra is going to club the Seal in the Smackdown - but that would be tasteless. I'm glad I didn't say it. #themaskedsinger — Dann (@ThePlumeNoir) April 25, 2024 @ThePlumeNoir

Miss Cleocatra v Seal

("Waterfalls," TLC) Miss Cleocatra oddly swallowed some of her words in the early going of this, but definitely redeemed herself by delivering the kind of fantastic diva-esque vocals we know she's capable of. Seal was a little closer to the right pitch, but still has zero artistry or flair on the lyrics. Instead, he played with the audience loving the cuteness of his costume. Could that work?

UNMASKING 10

This should have been fairly obvious, but there was the wild card factor of just how much focus we got on how much the studio audience was loving Seal for his antics, more than his singing voice. We're not going to say this was Miss Cleocatra's strongest outing -- and we'd have it between them -- but this should be Seal's week to come on, and go just as quickly.

They went in again about how adorable Seal is as a character, but that's not what this show is supposed to be about, is it? Is a legendary diva about to be outfoxed by a seal? Dare we say it could seal her fate? Well, turns out it did just that, as Miss Cleocatra became the next to go.

Jenifer probably has a movie to go shoot because there’s no way the Seal would beat her! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/J6xyeeWOVG — kim (@kbaby82) April 25, 2024 @kbaby82

Yea im officially boycotting this show for real...



This was a great finale, congrats to Miss Cleocatra on winning the Golden Mask!#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/6aTvXPfa0S — wil justice 🍉💋 (@wiljustice921) April 25, 2024 @wiljustice921

Another week of this foolishness! You mean to tell me that they picked that Seal over The Cleocatra aka the iconic Jenifer Lewis? #TheMaskedSinger — Ashley Gibson (@marash96) April 25, 2024 @marash96

Kinda figured Cleocatra would be eliminated, just sayin'! Nice performance, the gotta be honest, the vocals weren't really THAT strong! So we'll finally see if it REALLY IS Jenifer Lewis! #TheMaskedSinger — Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) April 25, 2024 @gramfurn

Robin Thicke: Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine Jenny McCarthy: Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine Ken Jeong: Jenifer Lewis

Jenifer Lewis Rita Ora: Roberta Flack

Ken pulled out one more receipt for Jenifer, recalling the "Bel-Air" clue and her role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. With all these receipts in order, it was definitely time to return her to the world as her fabulous self, right?

"Listen guys, I took a long break," Jenifer Lewis explained after she was unmasked. "When they called, I said, you know, I haven't been on stage singing for a long time. So I said, come on, let's go. And it was fun. I had a blast!"

When asked if she had a message for the people at home, she spoke to them and the studio audience. "Do me a favor," she said. "You're so young and you're so beautiful, will you take care of yourself? And be loving to one another, you hear me? That's what I want for you."