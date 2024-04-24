Tori Spelling Reveals Her Confession to Brian Austin Green Amid Dean McDermott Divorce

Getty / Everett

Tori Spelling shared the revelation she had with Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green -- who dated when they were teens in the '90s -- amid her divorce from Dean McDermott.

It was a love affair that was palpable and steamy for fans of Beverly Hills, 90210 on the small screen in the 1990s, and apparently Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green's love affair was just as emotional in real life.

It was certainly an emotionally impactful relationship for Spelling, who's currently navigating one of the toughest relationship chapters anyone can go through as she and Dean McDermott dissolve their marriage.

Still, Spelling recalled a conversation she had with Green about the collapse of her marriage with McDermott. She said that she told Green about her marriage, "No, I was in love," before conceding, "Maybe I wasn't in love. I'm not sure. No one's broken my heart since you."

"And there was like pause, pause," she added. "And I was like, 'Oh my god, this is the first time I've said it in 30 years."

On Monday's episode of her misSpelling podcast alongside fellow 90210 alum Shannen Doherty, Spelling described Green as "the first love of my life," and explained why she shared this with him after all these years.

It's not because there are any residual feelings there now, with Spelling saying their relationship is purely platonic. But it's also very close. "You know how close Brian and I are. I tell him everything," she said to Doherty. "We're brother-and-sister and best friends, so, close. We can have that connection."

She also said that she loves his fiancée, Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess. Green and Burgess welcomed their son Zane in June 2022.

Prior to his relationship with Burgess, Green was married to Megan Fox from 2010 until 2021. They share three children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7. He also shares Kassius, 21, with fellow 90210 alum Vanessa Marcil.

It wasn't too long after Spelling and Green called it quits that she began her relationship with McDermott. The couple wed in 2006 and went on to have five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. Spelling filed for divorce on April 1.

At the same time, Spelling said that even now, when Green "says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up."

He's been saying things to her, too, with Spelling praising how supportive and uplifting he's been amid her new relationship status. "We were talking about my situation and being in love and being crushed, being hurt, and moving on and now being single and the next chapter in my life," she shared.

"He's been so great and such a champion," she added. "At times he gives me such inspiring words of you can do it professionally and personally."

After breaking down the relationship with Doherty, though, the women decided that it might not have been love with Green, after all, but rather teenage infatuation.

The two also unpacked the revelation -- to Spelling at least -- that Doherty and Green had tried a relationship too, though Doherty said it was years after 90210. Spelling said she only found out about it when Doherty mentioned it on her own podcast.

But it wasn't meant to be, with Spelling saying she couldn't even imagine the two of them kissing. "I can't imagine it now, either," Doherty agreed. "That's why it didn't go anywhere because it was awkward, super awkward."

The long-time friends discovered they just weren't meant to be romantic partners, with Doherty realizing "there was no spark."