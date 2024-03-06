Kelly Osbourne Details Romance with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, Didn't Know He Liked Her For Years

Getty

"We had been friends for so long and known each other for so long, there was a sense of comfortability that I've never had with anyone else," recalled the former reality star, who shares son Sidney with the Slipknot member.

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her romance with Sid Wilson.

On Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 39-year-old television personality recalled how they began dating many years after they met when she was only a teenager, revealing that he "didn't know" he liked her for years before their romance began.

Kelly shared that she first met the Slipknot member, 47, in 1999 at Ozzfest, an annual music festival created by her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. At the time, she was 13, and he was in his 20s.

"We first met when I was a kid, and I think we only saw ever each other as kids," Kelly recalled. "We were just friends, because there was a seven-year age difference, and back then, that was a huge, huge gap. [I was] 13 years old, and he was in his early 20s."

The reality star added that Sid and her younger brother, Jack Osbourne, 38, were closer friends than she was with the musician. Sharon chimed in, noting that Sid was "very social," and interacted with them more than other members of Slipknot.

Kelly continued, sharing that she and Sid's relationship didn't become romantic until years later.

"I think it was 2013 -- maybe a bit before that -- I ran into Sid when he had his record shop on Melrose," she said. "And that’s when he decided that he liked me. I did not know this."

The podcast host added that she would hear from the heavy metal rocker "seasonally," before he invited her to his show at SoFi Stadium four years ago.

"I went to the show, still had no idea that he liked me, and then we just started talking more and hanging out more, and it happened really naturally," Kelly shared. "It wasn't, like, forced. Because we had been friends for so long and known each other for so long, there was a sense of comfortability that I've never had with anyone else."

Meanwhile, Sharon, 71, shared that a person asked her that day if she was "shocked" when she learned her daughter was dating a bandmember, to which she said she told the person it would have been "very strange" if her daughter ended up with a "normie," AKA someone who had a normal job.

"I was never going to come home with anyone normal," Kelly joked in reply.

Kelly and Sid confirmed their romance in January 2022, and the couple revealed they were expecting their first child the following May. Kelly and Sid welcomed a son, whom they named Sidney, in late 2022.