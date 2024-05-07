Demi Lovato Attends 2024 Met Gala After 'Terrible Experience' In 2016

Getty

The 31-year-old singer -- who rocked a sparkling, strapless Prabal Gurung gown -- gushed about her "beautiful evening," years after slamming her previous experience as "terrible" and "uncomfortable" while labeling another celebrity guest a "complete bitch."

Demi Lovato returned to the Met Gala on Monday, making her second appearance at the A-list fashion event ever and first time back since she spoke out about her unpleasant experience attending the event in 2016.

At the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, the singer stepped out on the carpet in a sparkling, white strapless Prabal Gurung gown, which was covered in metallic, mirror-like flowers throughout.

Lovato's ethereal look was certainly on theme. This year's theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code was "Garden of Time." The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

Following her appearance at the star-studded event, which Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth co-chaired, Lovato, 31, took to Instagram to reflect on her experience.

"We're baaaack 🩶," she wrote alongside photos of her on the famous stairs. "Thank you Prabal Gurung for the incredible custom gown, (plus being SUCH A FUN DATE) and @voguemagazine for such a beautiful evening!!"

Lovato's seemingly positive experience at the 2024 Met Gala is a complete 180 from what she's said about the event in the past. The Grammy winner criticized the event following her first appearance in 2016, in which she donned a silver, black, and gold sequined Moschino gown.

While speaking with Billboard in 2018, Lovato said she had a "terrible" time at the gala.

Getty

"I had a terrible experience," she recalled. "This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."

According to Lovato, she went to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting from the event.

"I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on -- millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting," she explained. "And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala -- fake and sucking the fashion industry's d--k."

While she didn't mention any names regarding the celebrity whom she said was a "bitch" to her, Lovato did go viral after the event at the time when Nicki Minaj posted a photo of herself, designer Jeremy Scott and Lovato on her Instagram page, but made no mention of Lovato whatsoever.

Lovato posted a series of emojis in the comments section of Minaj's post, including a crying face, a peace sign, and a thumbs up, before sharing a side-eye snap from the carpet on her own page.

"This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met #cool #sof--kingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood," she captioned the shot, referencing Minaj's "Miley, what's good?" moment from the 2015 VMAs.

Lovato also took to Snapchat to share an image of her distorted face pondering a question with the caption, "When you aren't mentioned in a post but didn't do s--t to the other person." She later posted on X, then-Twitter, "p.s. some of y'all need to learn how to take a joke.. I'm obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life."