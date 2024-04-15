Teacher Found Nude In Back of Car with High School Student, Police Say

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 45-year-old married teacher, identified as Erin Ward, was discovered undressed with one of her students according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

An Omaha teacher has been arrested after local police say they found her in a compromising position with a teen student in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Law enforcement have identified the woman as 45-year-old Erin Ward and say they arrested the substitute teacher on Saturday. She has been charged with one count of felony sexual abuse by a school employee.

Per ABC affiliate KLKN-TV, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies got a call about a suspicious vehicle that was parked at the dead end of a road at 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they claim to have seen two individuals in the backseat of a Gray 2015 Honda Pilot SUV.

One of the individuals is said to have then scrambled into the driver's seat and hit the gas in an apparent attempt to escape authorities. Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a yard two blocks away.

The driver is said to have then fled by foot, wearing no clothing whatsoever.

He was later identified as the victim, a 17-year-old male, when law enforcement caught up to him roughly an hour later. By then he had undergarments on.

Meanwhile, the other person in the vehicle was found still putting her clothes on in the backseat, per deputies.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities found an Omaha Public Schools employee ID.

It was then, deputies claim, Erin Ward said she was a substitute teacher at various metro area schools, including Omaha Burke High School.

Law enforcement say Ward admitted to them she had sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old male student at Burke, according to KLKN-TV.

The sub and the student are said to have been treated for minor injuries related to the crash. Ward is said to be married.

The investigation is ongoing.