Why Dad Accused of Intentionally Driving Tesla Off Cliff, with Family Inside, Did It: Psychologist

AP

Radiologist Dharmesh Patel -- who was driving when his vehicle went off a California cliff with his wife and two kids inside -- was allegedly experiencing delusions, which were detailed in court.

A doctor accused of intentionally driving his whole family off a cliff in California was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time of the crash, this according to doctors who testified in his defense last week.

Radiologist Dharmesh Patel was arrested in January 2023 and charged with three counts of attempted murder, after the family's Tesla -- which he was driving -- plunged 250 over a cliff dubbed the "Devil's Slide" on the Pacific Coast Highway. His wife and two children, who were 7 and 4 at the time, were in the vehicle.

Following a dramatic rescue, which was caught on camera (below), authorities announced they "developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

At the time of the incident, according to an affidavit, Patel's wife said he was "depressed" and "said he was going to drive off the cliff," claiming, "he purposefully drove off." Patel has since pleaded not guilty.

A court hearing went down last week, as Patel's defense team argued he should be admitted to a two-year mental health diversion program -- which, if completed without issue or further arrests, could lead to the charges against him being dropped. Two doctors who testified on Patel's behalf claimed he was suffering from major depressive disorder with a psychotic feature at the time of the crash.

Psychologist Mark Patterson claimed that in the days leading up to the incident, Patel "grew increasingly delusional and overwhelmed about headlines from around the world, such as the war in Ukraine and the U.S. fentanyl crisis," according to the Orange County Register. Patterson also claimed Patel feared his children "being kidnapped and molested," following concerns over Jeffrey Epstein.

Patterson claimed Patel "feels a lot of remorse" over the incident, has no ongoing signs of depression and stopped having delusions -- even after going off anti-psychotics.

According to the LA Times, prosecutors aren't on board with the diversion program -- believing Patel is actually schizoaffective and that the proposed plan won't help him.

District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe argued any kind of outpatient program would mean Patel wouldn't be monitored at all outside of his meetings with doctors -- reportedly telling the court, "If he goes off his medication, how do you know? It’s not like being on probation or on parole. It's purely the visits with the psychiatrist."