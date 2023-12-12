Mike Sorrentino Wants Miles Teller to Play Him in Biopic, Reveals Sex Tape Details & Hitting Bottom with Heroin

"I believe that God, truthfully, came down and saved my life through my mother and my then-girlfriend who is now my wife -- they saved me so that I can write this book and save other people in the process," the 'Jersey Shore' star said of life-changing moment that made him check into rehab.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is looking back at his rise to fame -- and the ups and downs that have come with it -- in his upcoming memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation -- How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison.

While speaking with TalkShopLive (which you can watch in the video above), Sorrentino dove into his addiction to heroin and how it nearly ruined his life, shared details about his sex tape and who he's eyeing to play him in a biopic.

Sorrentino, who achieved worldwide fame and success as a cast member on MTV's ridiculously popular Jersey Shore, revealed he's looking to turn his memoir into a movie, with Top Gun: Maverick star, Miles Teller, fronting the project.

"Last week before the book even got to anybody, they're contacting my team to try to make this into a movie already," Sorrentino revealed before sharing his casting choice. "I was a big fan of Top Gun, so I think Miles Teller would make a good Situation."

He continued, "Plus, I think he's like, 30-years-old, so he could probably get himself in some really good shape."

The 41-year-old is also looking to play a part in the film as well, saying he'd like a small role as an intake therapist in one of the rehab facilities he received treatment at.

Calling his memoir more wild than The Wolf of Wall Street, Sorrentino also detailed his struggles with drugs and the moment he knew he had to get help.

Spending upwards of $30,000 a night on partying, and $500K total on drugs while battling his addiction, the father of two recalled being at his lowest point -- three months behind on his rent, dropped from his lawyer and potentially facing prison time over tax evasion charges, he called a friend to score prescription pills, but ended up with something much harder -- heroin.

"I thought he had my drug of choice, which at the time, was Oxycodone or a rockocet, which is a 30mg Oxycodone, and what he threw on my lap was a bundle of heroin," Sorrentino shared.

Worried he wouldn't be able to "come back" if he tried the much harder heroin, Sorrentino was in such a state that he decided to go for it anyway. Sorrentino revealed he lied to his now-wife, Lauren, and pretended he was going to sleep early, when in reality, he was locked in his room snorting the substance.

"I closed the door and I tried a key bump," Sorrentino said. "And I didn't really like it, to be honest with you. I was like, 'Oh my God. I don't like it. I'm alive. OK. I'm gonna make it out of this thing.' And then a little devil on my shoulder's like, 'Why don't you try a little bit more, maybe you'll like it.'"

He continued, "And I swear, this was one of the biggest moments, or the biggest moment of my life, and I never told anybody about this, and I wrote in the book -- as I went to go try another bump of this substance, heroin, that I never tried before -- which might I add could've taken my life, phone call rings, it's my mom."

"So one hand I have the phone and it's my mom, the other hand I have the drugs. And then I'm like, 'Mom, what's up?' She has so much concern in her voice, and she's like, 'Are you OK? I think something's wrong,'" Sorrentino went on to share, before admitting he thought he was being filmed in a Truman Show-style prank.

Moments later, Lauren stepped in, banging on the bathroom door, also worried that something was amiss with her partner.

Call it divine intervention or just perfect timing, but that call would end up saving Sorrentino's life, with the TV personality sharing it was then he flushed the drugs down the toilet and made the decision to check into rehab.

Sorrentino's struggles with drugs and money would eventually land him behind bars, where he made fast friends with a few famous criminals, including Trump attorney, Michael Cohen, and defunct Fyre Fest founder, Billy McFarland.

Sorrentino actually spoke to Cohen recently, following the release of his book, where he said the former lawyer "said nice things" about him.

Of McFarland, Sorrentino added, "Billy was a loner."

He continued, "When I was in prison, he kind of stayed to himself," before sharing that after McFarland's release he approached Sorrentino about working on a project together.

"I think eventually after prison he hit me and he wanted to do some project with me, and I'm like, 'Oh no I'm not down to a Fyre Fest 2, you know? I don't think it's on brand with what I'm trying to do right now, but I wish you the best. But it's a no for me, dog."

Now eight years clean and sober, out of prison and with a third baby on the way, Sorrentino is able to reflect on moments like these and more, with his struggle with drugs and his time behind bars just some of the shocking moments of his storied life.

Touching on his sex tape, which Sorrentino said he kept on hand in case he got too low on cash, the now-author revealed the video is going to have to be left in his past -- and would neither confirm or deny if he still has it in his possession.

As for the thought process behind it, he told TalkShopLive he had it in a safe just in case, calling it an "emergency sex tape," and even called up adult entertainment company, Vivid Entertainment, to shop it around, but ultimately decided not to release it when he couldn't get the lump sum of money he was looking to receive at the time.

Speaking of wild sex stories, Sorrentino also revealed that there were plenty of sordid moments amongst the Jersey Shore cast that never made it to air, including a few kisses with cast mate Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and an orgy with DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

While he didn't say much about those moments, he did tease that they are supposed to make their way to viewers this spring on the group's spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.