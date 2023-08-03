Shanna Moakler Reveals Body Insecurity That Affected Her Sex Life for Nearly 20 Years

Instagram

"It definitely affected my self-esteem, and [is] definitely something that I was insecure about — especially when you're intimate with your boyfriend," said Shanna, who underwent surgery to repair her inverted nipple.

Shanna Moakler is opening up about a physical insecurity she lived with for nearly two decades.

In a new interview with Page Six, the reality star — who has three children — revealed she discovered that one of her nipples became "inverted" following the birth of her second child, Landon, now 19, admitting that the insecurity impacted her self-esteem in the bedroom.

"I noticed after I had my second pregnancy. Everything was different before I had [son] Landon [in 2003] that kind of changed things," Shanna said.

"That's kind of poignant because I don't think a lot of women know or realize there are a lot of options that they can do for it," she added. "But for me, it's something I always wanted to do, it's not something you're really dealing with from day-to-day."

After feeling "insecure" about her nipple for 19 years, the former Miss USA said she decided to turn to plastic surgery to repair it.

"It's a band-aid procedure, but it definitely affected my self-esteem, and [is] definitely something that I was insecure about — especially when you're intimate with your boyfriend," Shanna said. "So I was always insecure about it, and wanted to do something because it's in your face all the time."

The model told Page Six that she chose Dr. Justin Perez — a plastic surgeon in Marina Del Rey — to perform the 30-minute surgery, noting that she "put her trust" in him.

"I'm really thrilled that I got to work with Dr. Perez for the sheer fact he was so open and honest about the entire procedure," Shanna said. "One of the reasons why I went to him is because he does a more modern technique so when they [breast] still want to breast-feed they can still absolutely do that."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 46-year-old beauty queen shared her thoughts on aging, admitting that while "getting older is not easy," she's "comfortable" and feels "beautiful" in her own skin.

"I think as I age — and go into my 50s and 60s — I probably will do small things to maintain, but right now I'm very comfortable with the procedures that I have done and where I'm at," Shanna told Page Six.

“Getting older is not easy but it does not have to define who you are," she added. "It sounds cliché, but I believe age is just a number that's part of me. At my age now … I actually think I look more beautiful than when I was in my 20s, but everyone deals with that kind of differently."