Tom Brady Says His Life Has 'A Lot of Drama' Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Getty

"For someone like me, I'm in the public eye a lot," continued the football star. "I always try to say the right thing."

Tom Brady has "a lot of drama" in his life following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

While speaking on his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about how it can be "hard" to open up about your own shortcomings.

"We should all have self-awareness," said Brady. "It's a hard trait to have. We're in a culture where it's hard to own up to things these days."

"I don't want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama."

Tom and Gisele split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Announcing the news on Instagram, Bundchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

The former couple married in 2009 and share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Tom also shares a son, John Edward, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen previously opened up about their divorce during her profile with Vanity Fair.

"That takes years to happen," she said of divorce, before addressing the "very hurtful" speculation she gave him an ultimatum, forcing him to choose between his family and his career.

"[That's the] craziest thing I've ever heard ... Wow, people really made it about that. What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle."

She added that while she believes she was made to look like a person "who is against football" in the press, she's adamant she "loved" the sport and was someone who "always cheered for [Brady], and I would continue forever."