Hilary Duff Pregnant with Baby No. 4, Expecting Third Child with Husband Matthew Koma

The How I Met Your Father actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is growing her family by one more!

The How I Met Your Father actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband, Matthew Koma.

"Surprise Surprise!," Duff captioned the post, which featured her family's new Christmas card announcing the news.

The hilarious holiday card sees a pregnant Duff and her family, clad in their pajamas, with the expectant mother gripping onto her belly.

While Duff looks shocked, her husband looks exhausted, and the kids are... well, they're being kids. Duff's eldest, Luca, 11, is seen holding onto a gaming controller, her youngest, Mae, 2, is trying her hand at the acoustic guitar and daughter Banks, 5, hangs from the frame of the couple's bed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"So much for silent nights," the tongue-in-cheek card reads. "Love the Duff, Bair, Comrie Crew."

The back of the card sees more adorable photos of Duff's children, with a formal announcement to solidify the news.

"Happy holidays. Buckle up Buttercups!" the message reads. "We're adding one more to this crazy bunch."

While this will be Duff's third child with Koma, it will be her fourth overall, with the longtime TV star sharing Luca with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

The 36-year-old singer actress' post was met with lots of love in the comments, with fellow expectant mother, Ashley Benson reacting to the news.

"Yessss," Benson wrote, with her Pretty Little Liars co-star, Lucy Hale, adding, "Ahh Congrats you guys!❤️."

Elle Fanning also commented, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ woohoooo."

Duff and Koma, who began dating in 2017, got engaged and tied the knot in 2019. The "Come Clean" singer and the Eve 6 band member will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in December.