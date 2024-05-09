Olivia Rodrigo Has Perfect Reaction to Fan with Misspelled Song Lyric Tattooed on Body

Getty / TikTok

"I'm literally crying over my nails right now," the TikToker said of her misspelled tattoo.

Olivia Rodrigo is making a fan feel better after a tattoo artist made a spelling error in the lyrics she had inked into her skin.

Taking to TikTok, fan Grace Flemming shared a warning to all tattoo hopefuls, saying, "This is a sign to ALWAYS double check the spelling before you get a tattoo."

Flemming's video then cuts to the lyrics from Rodrigo's song, hope ur okay, which she intended to get for her tattoo. "Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," read the lyrics.

The voiceover of the video has Flemming laughing through tears, insisting, "This is what I wanted okay? And this is what I got," as she showed the tattoo on screen.

Unfortunately, the tattoo artist thought "butter wings" would be a better option ... Bad Idea, right?

Rodrigo, however, eased the fan's horror by sharing her own opinion of the tattoo disaster in Flemming's comments.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS," she exclaimed.

That's certainly a much easier option than heading to the laser clinic to get the tattoo removed.

The TikTok user was over the moon Rodrigo commented on her video -- which at the time of writing has 1.4 million views. She replied to the singer's comment, "SHUT UPP I LOVE U LIV CAN WE PLS BE FRIENDS."

She later told TODAY she didn't fully read the text of the tattoo artist's stencil when she got the piece and only noticed the typo after sending a photo of the finished product to her boyfriend. She added she will be keeping the tattoo as is, for now at least, revealing she had been toying with the idea of getting the tattoo for over three years.

"It definitely makes it more unique and special. I kind of want to keep it, but also want to get the right lyrics. Maybe I'll keep this one, and get the right lyrics somewhere else," she said.

Flemming added that the lyric is her favorite of Rodrigo's, adding that she's long admired how caterpillars turn into butterflies.