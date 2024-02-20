Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates 21st Birthday with Iris Apatow, Tate McRae, & More Stars

Instagram

Feel free to check her "driver's license!" Olivia Rodrigo is officially 21, and marked the milestone birthday with an epic celebration.

On Monday, the singer, who turned 21 on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share photos from her birthday bash, in which she celebrated reaching the legal drinking age alongside some celebrity pals, including Iris Apatow, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Kid Laroi, and Finneas.

"today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!" Rodrigo joked in the post's caption.

As shown in a carousel of photos from the celebration, the Grammy winner rocked a short, black halter dress with cutouts and a plunging neckline, paired with red lipstick and a messy updo.

Rodrigo also can be seen posing with her famous friends in other shots featured in her post. Other photos revealed the "Vampire" singer got not one, but three birthday cakes, which were purple, her signature color.

Meanwhile, fans and Rodrigo's celebrity pals alike took to the comments section of her Instagram post to send their well wishes, including some of her friends who were at her bash.

"Birthday liver," Apatow joked, while Gray quipped, "her first drink ever!!!"

Rachel Zegler commented, "cutie pie angel."

"omg 😍😍😍," Camila Cabello added.

Although Rodrigo was surrounded by several celebrity pals, one person who was absent from the photos was Rodrigo's boyfriend, Louis Partridge. The actor shared photos of himself at Disneyland on Instagram on Monday, but it's unclear whether or not he wasn't at the party.

Rodrigo and Patridge were first romantically linked back in October, and appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted locking lips in New York City in December.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo's birthday of February 20 makes her a Pisces. As fans know, Rodrigo describes herself as a "spicy pisces" in her Instagram bio.