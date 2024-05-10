Tiffany Haddish Shares Thoughts on Ex Common's Romance with Jennifer Hudson

Getty / Instagram

The actress -- who dated Common from 2020 to 2021 -- also opened up about her split from the rapper.

Tiffany Haddish is weighing in on her ex Common's relationship with Jennifer Hudson.

On Wednesday's episode of the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, the actress appeared to give her stamp of approval on the romance.

"I love Jennifer," Haddish, 44, told Hoda Kotb. "I hope they're having fun."

The Girls Trip star said then reflected on her year-long romance with Common, saying, "That was a great relationship. I had fun."

Haddish and Common, 52, dated from 2020 to 2021. The two first went public with their relationship in August 2020, after going on a virtual Bumble date during the start of the pandemic. They already had met after working together on The Kitchen in 2019.

During her conversation with Kotb, Haddish -- who previously claimed their breakup "wasn't mutual" -- recalled her reaction when Common called off their relationship.

"It's like, you remember when you was a kid and you'd be on a play date, and y'all like playing, having a good time, and then all of a sudden, y'all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, 'Where did they go? Where did they -- where'd they go?'" she explained.

"And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they're like, 'Byeee.' That's what it was like," she added.

Haddish -- who has been promoting her new collection of essays, I Curse You with Joy -- told Kotb that her book "has a lot of common men in it" but her ex is "not in the book."

Meanwhile, Common and Hudson, 42, first sparked dating rumors back in 2022 when the Chicago natives were spotted together in their home city. The two seemingly confirmed their romance in January 2024 when Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Hudson introduced Common with a rap before he came out for the segment, large bouquet of flowers in hand.

"Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host and so I have to ask you this question 'cause everybody always wanna know this -- are you dating anyone?" Hudson asked him in their interview.

The "Glory" rapper laughed before confirming that he was in fact dating someone, and while he didn't name names, it became clear quite quickly that he was talking about The Jennifer Hudson Show host.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," he said. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

Common continued, "But I set my standard kinda high, 'cause she had to have an EGOT."

"She had to win an Oscar on her first movie," he added, referencing Hudson's Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls. "I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

Throwing the question back at her, Hudson -- who said she was "very happy" in her relationship -- then asked him if he's happy in his.