Tiffany Haddish Says Common Breakup 'Wasn't Mutual'

Getty

But does say the rapper gave her the "safest out of all the relationships [she's] ever had."

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her breakup with Common, which she says "wasn't mutual."

In an interview with The Washington Post, the Haunted Mansion actress started by saying their relationship was, "the healthiest, the funnest relationship I've ever had. It's where I felt safest out of all the relationships I've ever had."

The actress and comedian, 43, told the publication that near the end of their time together Common started not inviting her to events and finally broke up with her via a phone call in 2021.

"It wasn't mutual," said Haddish. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?"

"I'm a pretty positive person, and I'm here to have an experience. I would love to have a partner to experience it with," she added. "But also, I guess I've been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"

The two went public with their relationship in August 2020, after going on a virtual Bumble date during the start of the pandemic. The two already had met after working together on "The Kitchen" in 2019.

At the time of the split, Haddish revealed that she wasn't pleased with his comments on their breakup.

Appearing on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored -- the same show on which the rapper spilled about their split -- Haddish said she was surprised after Common claimed their busy schedules were what caused them to go their separate ways.

"I was disappointed. I was very disappointed," she told Lee when asked whether she was angry he spoke out. "I was like, Oh, okay, that's not what you told me, but okay."

When asked to share what Common told her, she added, "That's between us."

Meanwhile, fans have been shipping Haddish and Reggie Watts after a recent Instagram post, which Watts captioned, "Hey we're dating!!! And we made money on our first date!!!!!💛"

Haddish also responded "That's right bitches, date one also over, I am ready for two."