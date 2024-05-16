Sister Wives Garrison Brown Official Cause of Death, Blood Alcohol Level Revealed

Instagram

The reality star -- the son of Kody and Janelle Brown -- was found dead in his home on March 5.

Two months after Sister Wives star Garrison Brown passed away at 25, his official cause of death has been confirmed.

The reality star's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly.

In addition, the report showed that Garrison had a blood alcohol level of 0.307% at the time of his death, which is three times the legal limit. The legal BAC (blood alcohol concentration) limit is 0.08% or higher for people over 21. This is approximately four or five drinks for men.

Per USA Today, ethanol intoxication, or alcohol poisoning, was listed as a "significant condition" contributing to his death.

On March 5, Garrison -- the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown -- was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ after an apparent suicide. He was 25 years old.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on March 5, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play was suspected. He was reportedly found by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel.

Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media on March 5 with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

In the time since his death, Garrison's family and friends have been mourning their loss on social media.

Last month, Janelle honored her late son on what would have been his 26th birthday, sharing a touching tribute on Instagram.

Janelle posted a compilation video featuring throwback footage and a sweet photo of Garrison celebrating his birthday in the past.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore," she wrote.

"We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀)," she added.

The TLC star concluded, "I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I'm grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."

Garrison -- whose legal name was Robert Garrison Brown -- was Kody's fourth of six children with Janelle.

In late March, Janelle opened up about how she's doing as she continues to grieve the loss of her son. In an emotional post on Instagram, she expressed gratitude to those who have sent their support following her son's death, and shared photos from Garrison's "beautiful" celebration of life ceremony.

"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I've received these last three weeks," began Janelle.

"The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones," she continued. "So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️."

The mom of six said that her son "was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony," adding that Garrison "would have loved it."

"I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them," Janelle concluded. "But this was a beautiful moment for us."