Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Shares Photos From Garrison's 'Beautiful' Celebration of Life Ceremony

Instagram

"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again," Janelle said, reflecting on her son's tragic passing last month.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is opening up about how she's doing as she continues to grieve the loss of her son Garrison, who died on March 5 at the age of 25 after an apparent suicide.

Over the weekend, the reality star shared an emotional post on Instagram, in which she expressed gratitude to those who have sent their support following her son's death, and shared photos from Garrison's "beautiful" celebration of life ceremony last month.

"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I've received these last three weeks," began Janelle, who shared Garrison with ex Kody Brown.

"The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones," she continued. "So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️."

The TLC star said that her son "was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony," adding that Garrison "would have loved it."

"I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them," Janelle concluded. "But this was a beautiful moment for us."

The post, below, featured photos of National Guard members honoring Garrison during the ceremony, as well as a heartbreaking image of a member presenting an emotional Janelle with an American flag. The Brown family, including Kody Brown, can be seen crying as they watched the moment unfold.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On March 5, Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ after an apparent suicide. He was 25 years old.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on March 5, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. The reality star was reportedly found by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel.

In the weeks since his death, Garrison's family and friends have been mourning their loss on social media.

On March 5, Janelle confirmed her son's death on social media with a post echoed on Kody's page.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

A few days later, Janelle looked back at her last Christmas with Garrison.

She took to Instagram to express her gratitude that she and her family, including her late son, were all together for Christmas back in December, noting that she's thankful they photographed the occasion.

Garrison -- whose legal name was Robert Garrison Brown -- was Kody's fourth of six children with Janelle, who shared a family photo from Christmas to Instagram.

"I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it's hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this," she captioned the photo, above. "I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Garrison's final Instagram post, dated February 28, introduced the newest addition to his family, a cat he named Ms. Buttons. "She's 9 years old and was on the euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice," Garrison captioned a pic of him with the cat.

Garrison enlisted with the Nevada National Guard in 2015 at 17 years old, graduating from basic training the following year. He'd wanted to join the Army, but Kody urged him to complete school first. During the pandemic, Garrison moved into his own home.

In addition to his friends and family sharing tributes, TLC released a statement after his passing that read, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Sister Wives has aired for 18 seasons, following the Brown family since its premiere in 2010. Most recently, the series chronicled the collapse of Kody's four marriages, leaving him with only one wife, Robyn.

Garrison is survived by siblings Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, Savannah, 19, -- as well as 12 half-siblings from Kody's relationships with ex-wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown.