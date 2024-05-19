Aubrey O'Day Calls Out Diddy for Not Apologizing to Cassie, 50 Cent Says Apology Video Won't Work

Instagram/CNN

"Apparently he wasn't disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling [Cassie] a liar & Denying all of it," O'Day writes of Diddy in a post to her X/Twitter, while 50 Cent wonders, "Who is advising him right now? SMH bad move."

Aubrey O'Day appears to be "disgusted" with Diddy, but not for the reasons he said he was "disgusted" with himself in his apology video released Sunday morning after video of his brutal assault on ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was released by CNN on Friday.

Right off the bat, O'Day picked up on something noted by others on social media about the rap mogul's video. "Diddy did not apologize to Cassie," she wrote on a post to her X/Twitter. "He apologized to the world for seeing what he did."

The artist -- who used to be signed to Bad Boy, worked with Diddy in the 2000s and has been speaking out about him for years -- went on to note his use of the word "disgusted" in the video. Diddy said that he takes "full responsibility for my actions in that video" and said that he's "disgusted" with himself now and was then, as well.

"He says he's 'disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then,'" wrote O'Day. "But apparently he wasn't disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren't present here, and you know it."

In his NSFW (for language) video, Diddy said it's sometimes difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, saying he "was f--ked up," calling the moment "rock bottom."

"I make no excuses," he said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable." He goes on to "take fully responsibility" for his actions and says he sought professional help, including therapy and rehab, afterward.

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace," Diddy said; another line referenced by O'Day in her scathing response to his apology.

Diddy concluded his message by saying he was sorry, adding, "I'm committed to being a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

It's a starkly different response to how Diddy initially reacted to Cassie's claims of physical abuse, and her details of that night in the hotel room -- which the released video appears to corroborate pretty conclusively.

In a statement released December 6, 2023, resurfaced by O'Day in her post, and still pinned to the top of Diddy's X/Twitter page as of this writing, the rapper called the claims "sickening allegations" made "by individuals looking for a quick payday."

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," the statement read. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Diddy and Cassie settled their lawsuit on November 18, just one day after she'd filed it. At the time, his lawyer told TMZ, "Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Despite the settlement in her case, many other people have since come forward with their own disturbing allegations against Diddy in the wake of Cassie's lawsuit -- which he's also denied -- and has become the focus of a federal investigation.

50 Cent, who has been a frequent critic amid a longstanding feud with Diddy, shared the initial video with the comment, "Now I'm sure puffy didn't do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

He followed that up with a repost of Diddy's initial denial statement, adding, "The lie detector test has determined this was a lie..... Maury vibes." Finally, the rapper shared Diddy's apology with the "taking a look..." emoji and additional "This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move."

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024 @CNN

In CNN's released footage from March 5, 2016, Ventura is seen walking to the elevator of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. Diddy, wearing only a towel, is then seen chasing after her down the hallway -- before hitting her, throwing her to the floor and kicking her repeatedly.

He then attempts to drag her away, before she's seen trying to make a call on the hotel phone. He then appears to throw a vase. This lines up with an account Cassie detailed in her now-settled lawsuit against Diddy, in which she claimed he threw them at her as she "ran to the elevator to escape."

After the release of this video, O'Day wrote on X/Twitter, "the picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine, before warning abuse survivors about the "disturbing" video. "And I'll remind you that i haven't spoken on my personal experience yet either," she added, before posting, "Prayers up for all his victims."

She subsequently spent the weekend calling out the video's release after the statute of limitations had passed, defending herself from accusations she's a "clout chaser" for having anything to say,

Though Cassie herself has not commented on the video, her lawyer told CNN, "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, didn't address the footage directly -- and has not responded to the apology video. After CNN's initial video was posted, though, he shared a message he wrote "awhile back" and felt "the words ring true not just today but every day."

"I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals," he added. "To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard."

The message began, "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family."

"Men who hurt women hate women," he continued, before reminding survivors they aren't alone, others will care for them and that their "stories are real, and people believe you."

"To all the women and children, I'm sorry you live in a world where you're not protected, and you don't feel equal," he wrote. "To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that d---h would be considered a kindness."