The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Details Past Experience With Abuse Following Diddy Video

Alyssa Farah Griffin is sharing her own experience with domestic violence amid the recently surfaced video of Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

While speaking about the clip, which shows the media mogul artist physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016, and Diddy's subsequent apology, The View co-host drew on a past relationship to urge people to have more compassion for other survivors of physical assault.

"There was no message to young men," Griffin said of Diddy's video, which she said should've included a statement imploring others not to abuse their partners. "Part of this conversation I've seen since this video emerged is this question of why didn't she leave. I want to speak to that. I once was a victim of domestic abuse in a prior relationship. It happened once. I was one of the lucky ones where the power dynamics were in my favor. I could leave, I could walk away, I could remove myself from him."

In response to criticism Ventura has faced for staying with Diddy for three years after the abuse occurred, Griffin said it's oftentimes "not the case" that abused partners can leave a toxic relationship as easily as she did.

VIDEO SURFACES OF 2016 ASSAULT BY DIDDY: #TheView co-hosts react to embattled hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaking out after video emerged of him viciously attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/oHMeP9Nj8H — The View (@TheView) May 20, 2024 @TheView

"They use financial abuse to keep you, emotional manipulation, and add to that that this is a multi-millionaire, incredibly powerful, incredibly well-connected person," she noted. "There's an entire industry of making money off of him. She had no hope to get away from him."

While the Los Angeles Police Department District Attorney's office released a statement in response to the 2016 video, noting that they can't hold Diddy accountable for his actions due to the statute of limitations, Griffin said she believes there's still a way for Ventura to get justice.

"There are other folks who need to be held accountable that knew this was happening and didn't say a thing," the political commentator suggested.

Griffin's comments come just one day after Diddy uploaded a video apologizing for the 2016 assault after CNN released a video of the incident on Friday.

In his apology video, Diddy said: "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help. After going to therapy and going to rehab, I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to being a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Following the video, Diddy faced a world of backlash, with Aubrey O'Day, 50 Cent, and others sharing their takes. One of Ventura's lawyers, Meredith Firetog, also slammed Diddy in a statement released to TMZ following his apology video.

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday," said Firetog. "That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Ventura sued her ex in November, citing physical abuse and human trafficking amongst her allegations against the rapper, with Diddy settling the lawsuit just one day after she'd filed it.

At the time, his lawyer told TMZ, "Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Ventura's lawsuit inspired others to come forward with claims against Diddy, but he only doubled down on his innocence, releasing a December statement in which he called the claims against him "sickening," adding that the allegations were made "by individuals looking for a quick payday."

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," the statement read. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."