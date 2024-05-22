Khloe Kardashian Worries About Giving Tristan Thompson 'Glimmer of Hope' After 'Traumatic' Few Years

Hulu

Clearly excited her ex was headed back to Cleveland -- joking, "Don't come back anytime soon!" -- Khloe expresses her need for "space" and time "to just like heal."

Khloe Kardashian kicked off a new season of The Kardashians giving fans an update on her coparenting relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Thursday's new hour showed Khloe staying behind while Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner all went to France for Paris Fashion Week. She opted to stay home so she could, one, be around for a then-pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and, two, she would rather be with her children.

The episode saw her swing by Tristan's home, which is in the same neighborhood as her own. This after Thompson re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023.

"The bird's leaving the nest, go fly little bird. Don't come back anytime soon!" Khloe quipped about his Ohio return in a confessional, before reflecting on all the recent drama on her life.

"I feel like the past couple years have been, I don't know if traumatic is too big a word," she began, before a producer said "traumatic" fit her situation perfectly. "I feel like past couple years or maybe past decade has really been a heavy time in my life and I don't get a lot of time to just like heal."

In the past decade, Khloe split from Lamar Odom, stepped in to help when he had a near-fatal overdose, and weathered Tristan's cheating and paternity scandals amid her pregnancy and surrogacy journeys.

"I am just taking time for me. I'm not doing anything special, I'm not doing anything different, I just want to be in the moment more," she shared. "I want to put my energy into things that make me happy."

While Tristan called it "bittersweet" he was heading to Cleveland -- saying it would be difficult to be without his brother Amari and those who supported him -- Khloe reminded him it would only be for a short amount of time. She also seemed ready to have him at more of a distance, after he temporarily lived with her when his roof collapsed, before moving down the street.

"The move in and all of these changes, it was all so overwhelming for me," Khloe said in a confessional. "Now, even when he moved into his house and I had my home back, I was like, [sigh of relief]. Now that he's going to Cleveland, I imagine I'll just feel a relief. I don't care who it is, I need space."

During her visit, he suggested the two combine both houses and live as a "happy family" -- jokingly (we think) suggesting they connect the homes via a trail, tunnel or overpass. "We're a great dynamic duo, like peanut butter and jelly. Fire and ice. Salt and pepper. Batman and Robin," he then told a stone-faced Khloe.

Rolling her eyes in a confessional, Khloe said, "Come on. You know where I stand."

"Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer than there's hope," she added, before saying of her exes, "They just don't leave, even when you ask them to, they just keep staying. It's never gonna end."