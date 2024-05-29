Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Discuss Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson Scandal 5 Years Later

Hulu / Getty

Kylie reveals what "people don't really understand" about the situation, while Khloe shares what "frustrated" her most about the aftermath.

It's been five years since Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught in a compromising position with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, around Valentine's Day 2019 -- and now, the sisters are reflecting on the aftermath of the scandal.

For those who forgot, Thompson allegedly made a move on Woods at a V-Day party back in 2019. Woods denied the two hooked up, but did admit that he'd kissed her. That revelation sparked a split between Tristan and Khloe and fractured Kylie and Jordyn's friendship as well; Kardashian has since said she doesn't hold a "grudge" against Woods, while Woods and Jenner have rekindled some kind of friendship.

After Kylie hung out with Jordyn while in France for Paris Fashion Week, Jenner opened up to her sister about their relationship on Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians.

"I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. We talk once a month," she explained, saying that she also loves how "the narrative about us online" is over since they've been seen together on more than one occasion in recent years. "People know that we're cool and no one's talking about it anymore," she added.

Of their renewed friendship, Khloe said, "I've always told you, I never want you to have regrets in life and I for sure never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. I've never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone, it's not my job in life."

Like Kylie, Khloe also had took issue with some of the media coverage of the scandal in the ensuing years.

"I definitely get frustrated, the whole narrative about her and I, her and you, me and you," Khloe told Kylie, who said it was an "internet-created narrative that doesn't even exist."

Added Khloe: "We just want happy, peaceful, healthy lives, that's all we want."

In a confessional, Kylie said she was "happy to have this conversation" with her sister, because it showed a different side of Khloe.

"I think that people don't really understand how pure Khloe's heart is. Even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me," said Jenner, denying there was ever friction between them over Jordyn. "She was like, 'You need to do whatever makes you happy. There's nothing more important to me than you and your happiness.'"

"She's just very special and I wish more people knew how special she was," she added.

In her own confessional, Khloe said the media is "always pinning the girls against one another and there's actually no beef." She added that she "hates" how people "have to choose Team Jordyn or Team Kylie," explaining, "we're not like that, we're not thinking that hard about the situation anymore."