Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence Talk Plastic Surgery Rumors, Kardashian Star's Friendship with Jordyn Woods

Getty

"How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I've gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?," Jenner said of the plastic surgery rumors. "I'm like, 'What are we talking about?'"

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight.

In a new cover story for Interview Magazine, Kylie sat down with family friend, Jennifer Lawrence, who asked the youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan a series of burning questions -- from the years-long plastic surgery rumors, to her renewed friendship with Jordyn Woods and more.

Kylie didn't shy away from answering either, even touching on the topic of her famous family and the rift between her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, which the No Hard Feelings actress has admittedly watched play out on the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

"At the end of the day, we are all obsessed with each other and would probably choose each other as friends if we weren't family," Kylie said of the ongoing in-fighting amongst her older sisters.

Having that strong familial bond has helped the 26-year-old mother of two navigate life in the spotlight, something she's had to do since she weas just a pre-teen.

"It's hard to find people who understand your life. It's such a rare thing that we're all going through in this business and with fame, so to have each other to lean on has been really important and the reason why I've been able to stay humble," Kylie added.

With that fame has come great success for Kylie and her sisters, but she's also had her fair share of challenges, from being called a "little slut" by the hoards of paparazzi who would follow her every move, to the smallest change in her appearance being picked apart, fueling plastic surgery rumors that follow the Kylie Cosmetics founder around to this day.

"It is amazing what makeup can do," Kylie, whose now-iconic lip kit was spurred by her desire for "big, fat, juicy lips," said.

"I feel sorry for men. They're kind of stuck with what they have," Jennifer added of the way makeup can transform a woman's looks.

While Kylie shut down plastic surgery rumors, she has admitted to getting lip fillers to achieve the look she was once only able to get by drawing lip liner onto her lips.

"I did end up getting lip fillers, but it's also the same with me," Kylie maintained. "I'll see before and after photos when I'm 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I'm like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I've gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I'm like, 'What are we talking about?'"

Jennifer has faced her fair share of surgery rumors as well, getting her start at just 19, the Hunger Games actress said she knows all too well about media scrutiny when it comes to ones appearance.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging,'" Jennifer said. "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'"

A fan of both the show and a friend to the family, Jennifer couldn't help but bring up the drama that went down between Kylie and her former bestie, Jordyn.

It all started when Kyle's sister, Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, cheated on Khloé -- again -- this time sharing a kiss with Jordyn, causing a scandal that not only impacted the family but also Jordyn and Kylie's lifelong friendship.

Now, nearly five years later, Jordyn and Kylie have made amends and have brought their friendship back to the forefront, with a sushi date that almost broke the internet. And though to the public, it seems the two have only recently kissed and made up, Kylie said the pair never fully cut each other off.

"Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything," Kylie said before sharing the pair's motivation to step out together earlier this year. "We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore. There's a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it's supposed to happen."