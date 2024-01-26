Chrissy Teigen Says John Legend Was Jealous She Invited Summer House's Carl Radke on Private Jet

Getty

"John was seated already and then Carl came on and John was still sitting, like he didn't pop up to give him a big hug..." the 38-year-old said of the awkward encounter.

Chrissy Teigen opened up on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, about her issues with jealousy early on in her relationship with now husband, John Legend ... before sharing a recent example of how the tables were turned on him.

She said her own jealous used to be sparked whenever the Grammy-Award winning singer and songwriter would slow dance with fans in the audience of his live concerts.

"Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night, like I was so jealous and so unhinged," Teigen revealed.

Host Andy Cohen was shocked that Legend stayed with Teigen through her envious stage.

"With all due, I cannot believe he stayed with you if you were bitching about this portion at the beginning of your relationship," Cohen said, before asking if Legend has ever been jealous of men around Teigen.

She shared that while Legend isn't a jealous husband, there was one time recently when Teigen, invited Summer House star Carl Radke to accompany the couple on a private jet ... and her husband apparently felt a certain kind of way about it.

"We saw Carl at Sundance and I'm at the point now with Bravo stars where I think we're friends. I have never met Carl. I've never spoken to him, but we saw each other at I think the Variety booth thing and, in my mind, he had a really complicated flight back to New York," Teigen recalled.

Even though the model admitted 38-year-old Radke in fact had a simple --- and lavish --- "Delta first-class direct" flight, she said she asked him to board their "PJ" nonetheless.

"Chrissy basically berated him and forced him to come with her," Cohen added.

Radke agreed --- because who would say no to a PJ with Teigen and Legend?! --- and things got a little tense when he boarded the aircraft

"It was really funny actually because John was seated already and then Carl came on and John was still sitting, like he didn't pop up to give him a big hug or anything, and then, so Carl so graciously came over. He was like, 'Hey man, I just want to say thank you so much. I love you.' It was so sweet, and John was just like, for a minute I could see John being a little like..." Teigen explained.

"Because Carl's got the tight pants and he's tall," Cohen finished for Teigen, explaining why Legend may have felt a little uneasy in Radke's presence.

"He's got the tight pants and he looks great," Teigen agreed. "He's sober and he's just like a really wonderful personality like you said. He just seems like a fun, cool dude," she added.

Teigen went on to explain that her main goal of inviting Radke on the plane was to asking him questions about his split from now-ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard in August and more Summer House drama, but it unfortunately did not go to plan.