Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Responds to Backlash After Questioning Carl Radke's Sobriety

"I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter," the 37-year-old reality star told her followers, after referring to him as "Cocaine Carl" on a recent episode of the Bravo show.

Lindsay Hubbard addressed the backlash aimed at her after she questioned Carl Radke's sobriety on the latest episode of Summer House.

During Thursday night's episode of the Bravo reality series Hubbard accused Radke -- her then fiancé -- of not being sober following an explosive argument.

"The way that he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of, like, Carl on cocaine," Hubbard said to the rest group. "I don't know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight. Something's wrong with Carl. The way he was speaking to me, he was cocaine Carl tonight. It was weird."

Radke has been sober from alcohol and drugs since 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hubbard said she wished she "had used better wording."

"I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends," she said. "I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter."

"I have always been transparent on the show about my feelings and have leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here," Hubbard concluded.

The current season of Summer House was filmed before Hubbard and Radke split. The reality stars called off their engagement just a few months before their wedding.

In an interview with E! News, Radke revealed that Hubbard questioning his sobriety contributed to his decision of calling off their engagement in the summer of 2023.

"That was something that had gone on before in the relationship," Radke explained. "Which is very unfortunate when you're committing to a life of sobriety and wanting to live with purpose. I think people will understand how difficult that could be."

However, Radke -- who insisted he's still three years sober -- emphasized that there were also other reasons behind the relationship breaking down.

"There were core things that after we were engaged had been going," the 39-year-old explained. "We started couples therapy in November of 2022. I wanted to try and strengthen and improve our communication, but we also had clear attachment differences, we have different traumas. It was important to me to really work on that."