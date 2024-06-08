Brittany Cartwright Weighs In on Lala Kent Nanny Feud

Getty

Brittany Cartwright is speaking out about an apparent feud between herself and her former costar, Lala Kent, over a nanny.

During Friday's episode of her and ex Jax Taylor's When Reality Hits podcast, The Valley star weighed in on the drama after Lala first revealed the situation on the Vanderpump Rules reunion, saying that she got into "World War III" with Brittany.

However, according to Brittany, she believed she and Lala were on good terms, and said she was "taken back" that Lala brought up the situation on the Pump Rules reunion.

"I'm just gonna say this short and sweet because I didn't know that she was gonna talk about that on the reunion," Brittany, 35, explained. "I was kind of taken back by that because at that point, she had already apologized to me, [and] I had already apologized to her. So, we were completely fine, everything was good so I was kinda thrown. Like, 'Why is this being talked about at the reunion?'"

"I didn't really understand and I still don't really understand that part, but I do love Lala," she added.

As Vanderpump Rules fans can recall, during the final episode of the three-part reunion, which aired late last month, Lala -- who is pregnant with her second child -- said she was feuding with Brittany, claiming her former costar "acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal."

"She reached out to my mother and she was so f--king pocket," Lala said, referring to her mom, Lisa Burningham.

The Bravo star then noted that people in Hollywood incorrectly use babysitter and nanny interchangeably when they're "very different things," before calling out Brittany specifically.

"Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we're having a baby girl and say, 'Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?'" Lala said.

"First of all, you're in Kentucky with Cruz," she added, referring to Brittany and Jax's 3-year-old son. "And she said, 'I have Jax yelling at me.' And I said, 'Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.'"

A few days after the episode aired, Lala was asked by a fan during an Amazon Live if there was still beef between her and Brittany. "TBD. I like that answer," she said.

Meanwhile, on Friday's episode of her podcast, Brittany admitted that she made a "mistake" by sending the text message on the day of Lala's gender reveal. However, she said that the message was a "nice" one.

"I would never be rude or mean to anybody, let me make that very clear," she clarified, adding, "But, my mistake was writing the message on that day, I shouldn't have done that. I apologized immediately for that."

The reality star went on to explain why she sent the message in the first place.

"It took us a long time to find somebody that we trusted with Cruz. He needs certain people that are constant in his life," she said. "We literally only have me, Jax and our nanny here. That's why it was important to me. It's not because of any other thing. If I would've known or asked, I would've been like, 'Yes, of course, go for it. Use her for the day!' It was just more of the shock value."

"Me and Jax were already in such a bad place, so I just kind of wrote a message on a day that I shouldn't have," she continued. "But we had already apologized to each other and gotten over it since then.”